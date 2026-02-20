The work never stops for Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald after Super Bowl win | Commentary

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – Most of the time, when a sports figure says he or she is “humbled,” what they really mean is honored.

LeBron James wasn’t “humbled” after he won an NBA MVP Award. Tom Brady wasn’t “humbled” after winning a Super Bowl. Those are about the least humbling feats imaginable.

But on Thursday, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald used it correctly. After holding a news conference introducing new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, Macdonald was asked if he was still riding the high of his Super Bowl win 11 days earlier, or if he was right back in business mode.

His response?

“It’s humbling to be back at your desk the day after the parade, working on our team,” Macdonald said. “That’s where we’re at right now, but it’s been a great process. At some point there will be a time to get away, but that time is not now.”

In other words, the work never stops. Next week is the NFL combine, where Macdonald will be on hand sizing up potential Seahawks. Then comes free agency, which is more general manager John Schneider’s bailiwick but will likely include input from Macdonald. Then comes the buildup to the draft, then the draft, then rookie minicamp, then OTAs, then minicamp, and well … you get it.

As some might say, this is one of those good problems – but for a Super Bowl champ, there really is no break. Add the uncertainty of the Seahawks going up for sale, and the time to bask in the glory of a world championship is limited.

But I can’t help but feel Macdonald likes it that way.

Thursday wasn’t really about him so much as his new OC. And while one can never gauge much on a news conference, it sure seems like Fleury could be a good fit.

Before switching to the offensive side of the ball in 2020, the 47-year-old spent most of his career coaching defense. The dual-sided experience offers him a perspective that most coordinators don’t have.

More than anything, though, he recognizes the talent of an offense that set a franchise record for points last season – and really doesn’t want to do anything in the way of screwing that up.

What does a Brian Fleury offense look like? The former 49ers run game coordinator was asked.

“It looks very similar to the one that just won the Super Bowl,” Fleury said. “It’s more about how you play than what you actually are doing schematically. We’re gonna be fast and violent and aggressive in every way that we possibly can. Put pressure on defenses, both schematically and from a tempo standpoint. And just always have that type of mindset.”

Whether Fleury has the same acumen as former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak – now the Raiders coach – remains to be seen. He does seem to have a more vibrant personality when the cameras and tape recorders are rolling, though. But as I’ve mentioned before, this is still Macdonald’s team – and he’s going to be the key in Seattle making another Super Bowl run.

No doubt that repeating is possible. Not only because the core of the roster will return, but because we’ve seen it in recent history. The Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls before the Eagles denied them a 3-peat last year. And after Seattle’s first title in the 2013 season, it fell 1 yard short of adding a second Lombardi Trophy to the case.

But that doesn’t mean it’s probable. I saw a list on X recently that already had Macdonald as the top Seahawks coach ever. Nah, not yet. But despite everything Pete Carroll did in his first five years, Macdonald still might own the most impressive start.

He wasn’t gifted an All-World roster like Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was when LeBron and Chris Bosh joined Dwayne Wade in Miami last decade. Macdonald took a relatively talented group, maximized its potential and turned it into one of the most dominant NFL teams we’ve seen in the past 10 years.

There seemed to be an air about Macdonald on Thursday that was different from previous news conferences. It wasn’t one of arrogance – more of a glow from a man a week and a half removed from the greatest accomplishment in football … if not all sports.

But there hasn’t been much time to celebrate. The grind never stops.

Not sure Mike ever wants it to.