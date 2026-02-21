Dear Annie: Balancing independence with newfound curiosity

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I need advice about a situation I never expected. I’m 37, single and mostly happy with my life. Then my new neighbor moved in. He’s charming and easy to talk to, and I realized I’m suddenly aware of every interaction, overthinking every glance or comment.

He’s friendly and sociable, nothing overt, but I catch myself reading too much into casual gestures. I find myself planning my errands around seeing him, replaying conversations in my head, and feeling a strange mix of excitement and anxiety I haven’t felt in a long time.

I’ve always been independent and cautious about letting someone into my life. Now I’m unsure how to maintain my boundaries while navigating this new connection. I don’t want to misread signals or make a move I’ll regret, but I also don’t want to shut myself off entirely.

How do I stay grounded and preserve my independence while figuring out whether this connection is worth pursuing? – Cautiously Curious

Dear Cautiously Curious: You can see where things go without rearranging your life for a potential connection. If he’s worth your attention, it will become obvious – and mutual – without you orchestrating a daily performance.

But remember, opening your heart a little doesn’t mean losing yourself. Curiosity and caution can coexist, and letting yourself feel something new might just make life a little richer.

Dear Annie: My mother-in-law of 17 years has always had too much stuff in her house, but as the years go by, it’s getting worse.

Her basement is a memorial of her children’s old belongings, tools and canning jars. Every closet is crammed with jackets and clothes. Her house isn’t dirty, per se, but every space – every windowsill – is crowded with dried flowers, dust, glass knickknacks and photos.

She’s always been this way. Her children are now 50 and 46, both with families of their own. She also lost her husband of 50 years last year.

I’ve tried talking to my husband, explaining that this will eventually become his and his sibling’s responsibility, and that it’s dangerous for his 75-year-old mother to be living like this. But neither child wants to address it with her.

How can we lovingly relay to this woman that she needs to start getting rid of the clutter? We need guidance, and she is a regular reader of your column. – Hoarding Horrors

Dear Hoarding: What you’re describing isn’t really about clutter; it’s about comfort, control and grief. Your MIL may have always been this way, but after losing her spouse, familiar objects can feel like anchors. Asking her to simply “get rid of things” is unlikely to land. That’s why this conversation needs to come from her children, not you, and it needs to start with safety, not sentiment.

Frame it around clear walkways, fall risks and emergency exits, not what she owns. Start small and concrete – one item, one windowsill, one room at a time – rather than making sweeping demands.

This won’t be a quick fix, but avoiding it now will only make things harder later. Caring for an aging parent often means pressing gently, even when it’s uncomfortable.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.