One dead in apparent stabbing at Apple Tree Inn

A stabbing left one man dead Sunday at the Apple Tree Inn in north Spokane.

Spokane Police responded to the motel, 9508 N. Division St., around 12:50 p.m. to reports of screaming coming from a room, according to the department’s Assistant Chief of Investigations Dave Singley. Police made entry to one of the rooms and found a male dead with apparent stab wounds, he said.

Investigators haven’t detained or arrested anyone in connection to the death, but believe this is an isolated and targeted incident with no threat to the public.

Singley said police “have been working nonstop.”

The Apple Tree Inn has been the site of some police incidents in the past, including a fatal shooting in 2004 and a police standoff in 2020. A wanted suspect has holed up in the motel to hide from police at least three times.