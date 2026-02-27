Police remove body from Balboa Elementary campus

Spokane police removed a body from Balboa Elementary School’s campus on Wednesday.

It prompted the school to alert staff and families that police would be working on campus throughout the day, according to an email from the school.

Balboa Elementary is located at 3010 W. Holyoke Ave.

The adult died of suicide, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The person was also not affiliated with the school, according to the email.

A school counseling team was available to provide support to students and staff who felt unsettled by the incident.