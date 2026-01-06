Woman struck, killed by Mead school bus near high school

A Mead School District bus struck and killed a woman crossing the street Monday evening.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a pedestrian and bus crash at West Hastings Road and Bellwood Drive, a block west of Mead High School, after 5 p.m. Deputies determined a woman was attempting to cross West Hastings Road on the crosswalk when she was struck by the bus, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, but the cause is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the woman .

No students were on the bus at the time, according to Mead School District spokesperson Todd Zeidler, although the woman who was killed was a former Mead student.

The school bus driver was also placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, Zeidler said.

“We are devastated by the loss resulting from the tragic accident involving a Mead School District bus. Our hearts are with the family, friends, and loved ones, and we extend our deepest condolences and stand with them during this profoundly difficult time. Any time we lose a member of the Mead family, whether a current or former student, it has a widespread impact,” the district said in a statement.

“The district has dedicated counselors and additional support staff available on site to provide care and assistance for any students or staff who may need it. We will also continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation.”