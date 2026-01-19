Dave Boling: How Seahawks turned offensive line from a weakness to one of their greatest strengths

By Dave Boling The Spokesman-Review

The Seahawks defense, newly designated “The Dark Side,” is worthy of every drop of print ink and moment of air time it’s been getting as the Hawks power through the playoffs.

That sense of brooding malevolence works well as a nickname for a force that attacks in such an all-consuming swarm. It’s been the primary factor in Seattle’s success this season.

But as the Seahawks have elevated other facets of their game up to an elite level, recognition for some of those units may be lagging, somewhat overshadowed by the defensive dominance.

Maybe you’re reluctant to call them “The Bright Side,” or “The Blue Wall,” but the ever-improving offensive line is worthy of positive attention.

It’s not just the O-line earning credit, as a corps of sturdy in-line tight ends have been key, along with wide receivers who are showing admirable willingness to use their helmets as more than just ornamentation.

It’s hard to quantify this, but the recent O-line performance seems far more powerful and efficient than it has been for many seasons.

Running back Kenneth Walker III has been the primary beneficiary, picking up 116 yards and three touchdowns against the Niners.

It’s becoming the norm for the Hawks, who have averaged 172 yards per game rushing the last four outings, which would have led the NFL by a wide margin if sustained over the full season.

Unfortunately, Walker’s backfield mate, Zach Charbonnet, was lost for the rest of the postseason with a knee injury against the Niners.

“I’ve just got to give the credit to the O-line,” Walker said of the recent improvements. “They had the holes there, and all I had to do was hit it.”

When healthy, Walker has been a consistent breakaway threat in his four seasons with the Seahawks. At times, though, he could turn an apparent small gain into lost yardage while reversing field, or trying improbable cutbacks.

Since the middle part of this season, though, he’s become more of an effective slasher, making decisive cuts and using his speed to dart through holes.

Lately, the line has not only been increasing the width of the creases for Walker, but getting wide to buy open space for him outside the edges.

Blocks by tight ends A.J. Barner and Eric Saubert have been key, along with downfield efforts particularly by wideout Cooper Kupp.

Quarterback Sam Darnold specifically credited the blocking of Kupp, who learned those skills on the red turf at Eastern Washington.

“I don’t think people realize what he does in the run game as a blocker,” Darnold said. “He’s one of the best, if not the best, run-blocking receiver that I’ve ever seen. With all the accolades and everything that he’s done, to be unselfish like that in the run game is something special.”

Former Washington State right tackle Abe Lucas has played a key role, as well. “I don’t think it’s anything spectacular that we’re doing,” Lucas said after Saturday’s game. “Just trusting the coaching and continuing to improve and get better. The idea that you have to make a gigantic leap from one week to the next is unrealistic. Credit to the guys that I play next to. I’ve said all season, it’s a slow process and we just keep getting better.”

They certainly have.

Lucas and bookend tackle Charles Cross both have recently signed multiyear extensions, with the team’s hopes they could be solid pillars of the line long into the future.

Right guard Anthony Bradford, considered by some to be the weakest link in the O-line front, has looked much more reliable in recent weeks.

It’s the quality and versatility of the other two on the line that has most helped the zone-stretch runs and the edge attacks recently.

Rookie first-round left guard Grey Zabel was expected to be a standout, but he’s been even more than that, showing not only high-level consistency, but also an elite-level ceiling.

Perhaps more surprising is the recent play of former free-agent center Jalen Sundell, who earned the starting spot this fall, but missed four games this season with a knee injury.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Sundell, he was a product of Maryville (Missouri) High, starring for a team nicknamed “The Spoofhounds.” According to the internet, a Spoofhound was “a Plaster of Paris carnival toy from the 1920s that was supposedly a lazy, neutered dog.”

Perhaps angered by the implication of the nickname, Sundell became a powerful and aggressive lineman, eventually lining up at North Dakota State, alongside Zabel.

Now, Zabel and Sundell have exhibited rare agility and speed pulling from the line toward the sidelines when leading pitches to Walker, or on plays like the big-gainer by Rashid Shaheed on an end-around against San Francisco.

With the tight ends sealing down on linebackers and edges, and receivers shielding cornerbacks, Zabel and Sundell have become a fearsome sight leading Walker up the sideline like a pair of road-graders.

Given the agrarian, North Dakota State background of Zabel and Sundell, and Lucas’ training on the wheat fields of the Palouse, maybe this line should have a nickname more reflective of powerful farm equipment.

The Combines? The Harvesters? The Reapers?

Reapers, sure, maybe “The Grim Reapers.” It has potential, but needs to be workshopped.

But it’s a lot better than “The Spoofhounds.”