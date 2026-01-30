Five accused of luring teen to Spokane apartment to blindfold, strip, restrain and beat him with guns to his head and knives to his throat

Five teenagers are accused of luring another teen into a north Spokane apartment where police say they tied him up, forced him to strip, beat him and held guns and knives to his head and throat, according to court records.

Among weapons confiscated by police was an AR-15 rifle.

Three suspects were identified in jail records Friday as Aiden Stoddard, 16; Sean Bowers Shaffer, 16; and Eliel Juelz O’Campo, 17.

The three were arrested on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. They are being charged as adults.

The other two suspects remain in juvenile court and are not charged as adults. All ages range from 15 to 17, Spokane police said in a news release.

According to court records, the 18-year-old victim was “lured” into an apartment at 8442 N. Mayfair St. some time around Jan. 22 when he was dragged into the residence, blindfolded and tied to a chair.

He was beaten with a knife held to his throat as the alleged assailants pointed guns at him, according to court records. Another gun was pointed at his head, court records say. The victim told police he believed he was going to die.

He was also stripped of his clothing along with his shoes and other belongings and was threatened he would be killed, according to court records. The victim was later released and told not to call the police.

One of the teens, identified as a 15-year-old girl, sent a friend a video of the altercation.

The friend’s mother saw the video and immediately called law enforcement, court records say. Other messages sent to the friend said the victim was lured into the apartment by the girl, his ex-girlfriend, for “fake banging.” Court records suggest this may be “fake” gang-related activity.

While the victim was taking beatings, his ex-girlfriend believed he was about to have a seizure. She told people to stop because she didn’t want him to “die in her living room” but they kept hitting him anyway, court records say.

In some of the videos, the suspects were laughing.

Spokane police immediately started to work on identifying the victim and suspects shown in the video. They arrested all five suspects this week, police said.