House fire near Post Falls leaves woman with life-threatening injuries

A house fire near Post Falls significantly injured a woman on Friday, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews arrived at a home in the 1300 block of North American Drive at 1:20 p.m. to find it engulfed in flames, the sheriff’s office said. Several people were outside the home and told fire crews that one person was unaccounted for.

Crews found the woman in the back of the house. She was taken to Kootenai Health with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.