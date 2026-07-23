Culinary Calendar

Wine Wednesday Dinner Series: Sound Bites – Features band themed dinners paired with three featured wines. 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. Nectar Catering and Events, 120 N. Stevens St. $37. 509-951-2096.

Neapolitan Style Pizza with Chef Curtis – Learn the techniques and recipes to make Neapolitan-style pizza at home. 5:45-7:45 p.m. Thursday. The Kitchen Engine, 621 W. Mallon Ave. $94. 509-328-3335.

Pastel de Nata (Custard Tarts) Cooking Class – Learn how to make a Portuguese egg custard tart. 5:30 p.m. Friday. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $87. 509-822-7087.

Huckleberry Festival Weekend – Features live music, outdoor games and seasonal beers, ciders, and seltzers from local craft breweries with views of Chewelah Peak from the deck. 1-6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. 49 Degrees North, 3311 Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah. $30-40. 509-935-6649.

JUST THE WURST Pairing Dinner – Features hand crafted artisan sausage paired with a selection of wine. 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Cellar & Scholar, 15412 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $25. 509-218-6226.

Ramen Made Simple – Learn how to make simple ramen. 11 a.m. Sunday. Williams-Sonoma, River Park Square, 808 W. Main St. Free. 509-455-3438.

Riverfront Eats Food Truck Series – Food truck series featuring local food vendors. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 25. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. 509-625-6601.