Good pots and pans don’t come cheap, so here’s how to make them last

By Becky Krystal Washington Post

How do I best maintain the longevity of my pots and pans?

This is a question we received in one of our live weekly chats, in which we help you level up your skills in the kitchen.

Kitchen equipment isn’t cheap, so I’m with the reader here on wanting to make sure it lasts as long as possible. The good news is that it’s not difficult to do that, if you’re willing to put a little time and a minimal amount of effort into the process. (Yes, even cast iron is easier to maintain than many people think).

Here are the most important things to do to keep your pots and pans in tip-top shape for years to come.

Don’t put them in the dishwasher. Both the corrosive nature of dish detergents and the beating cookware can take going in and out of the dishwasher can wreak havoc on pots and pans. Detergents may cause discoloration or worse. The racks of the dishwasher may leave dings or scratches. (And heavy pots or pans also pose a breakage risk for more fragile nearby items). Certain brands say their equipment is dishwasher-safe, so whether you feel comfortable abiding by the claim is up to you, but the safest course of action to keep things pristine is to hand-wash and -dry. Cast-iron pans, though, should never go in the dishwasher, as they can rust.

Steer clear of scratches. Not all sponges are cookware-safe. Look for those labeled “non-scratch” or “scratch-free” to avoid damaging the surface. Abrasive cleaners, such as Bar Keepers Friend, can scratch nonstick pots and pans, and remove the seasoning on cast iron. (I do, however, love it for stainless steel and enameled cast iron.) Save steel wool for extreme measures only, such as when you want to strip the seasoning off cast iron and start over. Chain mail scrubbers and a paste of coarse salt with oil or water are both safe for when you need more heavy-duty scrubbing for stuck-on messes in cast-iron pans.

Avoid thermal shock. Thermal shock occurs when items are exposed to dramatic changes in temperature. Certain materials are more sensitive to these swings than others – glass (i.e. Pyrex) is especially susceptible, stainless steel less so – but you should never run a hot pan under water in the sink, especially cool water, which can cause it to crack or warp. Similarly, don’t heat an empty enameled cast-iron pan on the stovetop. Depending on what you’re preparing, add your fat or liquid before cranking up the burner. (You can, however, preheat certain other types of skillets, such as stainless steel and cast iron, without anything in them).

Give cast iron the right TLC. My heart skipped a beat when a fellow chatter chimed in on the reader question above: “Per your advice, I have gotten much less precious about my cast-iron skillet, and it is in better shape than ever! Like you say in the article, I just wash with soap and water, ideally while it’s still warm, rub a little oil in and dry in on a low burner. The seasoning gets better and better.”

I could hardly have said it better myself. Along with the tips above, do this, and your cast-iron cookware will last long enough to become a beloved family heirloom.