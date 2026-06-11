This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Publishers Weekly, Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Whistler: A Novel,” Ann Patchett (Harper)

2. “Yesteryear: A Novel,” Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

3. “Land: A Novel,” Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf)

4. “Road Trip: A Novel,” Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)

5. “The Calamity Club: A Novel,” Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

6. “Our Perfect Storm,” Carley Fortune (Berkley)

7. “The Midnight Train: A Novel,” Matt Haig (Viking)

8. “The Final Target,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

9. “The Ballad of Falling Dragons,” Sarah A. Parker (Avon)

10. “Kissed by the Gods (Deluxe Limited Edition),” Caty Rogan (Requited)

Nonfiction

1. “Revolution: The Birth of the Greatest Nation in the History of the World,” Eric Metaxas (Odysseus)

2. “View from the East Wing: A Memoir,” Jill Biden (Gallery)

3. “The Land and Its People: Essays,” David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

4. “Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage,” Belle Burden (Dial)

5. “Take Me to Your Leader: Perspectives on Your First Alien Encounter,” Neil deGrasse Tyson (Simon Six)

6. “The Fix,” Barbara McQuade (Seven Stories)

7. “The Hero Next Door: Stories of Patriotism and Purpose,” Martha Raddatz (Avid Reader)

8. “All We Say: The Battle for American Identity: A History in 15 Speeches,” Ben Rhodes (Random House)

9. “Eat Like a Sardinian: Live to 100,” Francesco Mattana (Murdoch)

10. “No Dumb Questions: And All of Our Dumbest Answers,” Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce (Morrow)