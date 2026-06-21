Spokane Indians drop finale to Vancouver, split series | NWL baseball

Unlike Saturday night’s walk-off win, there was no magical comeback at Avista Stadium on a picture-perfect Father’s Day on Sunday.

The visiting Vancouver Canadians scored five runs over the sixth and seventh innings, and topped the Spokane Indians 9-5, salvaging a split of a six-game High-A Northwest League series.

Tied 4-4 entering the sixth inning, Vancouver’s Edward Duran hit his second triple of the game and scored on a double by JR Freethy. The next batter, Manny Beltre, lofted one to center that carried over the 401-foot marker for a two-run homer and 7-4 lead for Vancouver. It was Beltre’s fifth home run of the season.

Indians reliever Ismael Luciano came in for his High-A debut with one down in the seventh and gave up a walk and Peyton Williams’ home run over the scoreboard in right center – his second of the week and season – to put Vancouver (2-1, second half) up 9-4.

Spokane (1-2) got one back in the bottom half. With Alan Espinal at first, Jacob Hinderleider banged one off the wall in left center. Manager Tom Sutaris waved Espinal home and even though the relay throw beat him to the plate, Espinal swam around the tag and was called safe.

The Indians put two on in the eighth but went scoreless. Espinal and Tevin Tucker hit consecutive singles to lead off the ninth and were stranded to end the game.

After a scoreless top of the first, Max Belyeu hit the first pitch of the bottom half from Vancouver starter Landen Maroudis just above the 370-foot marker in right center for his league-lead-tying 12th home run of the season – his eighth in 16 games in June.

The next two batters walked and with one down, Tommy Hopfe’s flyout to left was enough to bring in Roynier Hernandez from third to make it 2-0.

The C’s answered in the third on Eric Snow’s three-run homer, his third of the season.

The Indians loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half on two walks and a single by Hopfe. Alan Espinal bounced out, Robert Calaz struck out swinging and Hinderleider watched strike three to quash the burgeoning rally.

Edward Duran led off the Vancouver fourth with a triple to the wall in right center and scored on a flyout to put the C’s up 4-2.

The Indians loaded the bases again with two down in the fourth. This time, Hopfe lined one into the cutout area in right for a two-run double to tie it 4-4.

Indians starter Bryson Hammer worked four full innings. He allowed four runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts, throwing 68 pitches, 41 for strikes.

The Indians start a six-game series with Tri-City at Avista Stadium on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.