Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers! Welcome to the monthly letters column. You have been sending us some very interesting mail, so we will dive right in.

• We recently wrote about osteonecrosis, a condition in which a decrease or loss of blood supply causes bone tissue to die. It occurs most often in the hip, but it is also seen in the knee, ankle, wrist and shoulder. A reader in Ohio has asked for more information. “It would be helpful to learn what can cause that lack of blood flow in osteonecrosis,” she wrote. “I can imagine, without proof, some initiating causes could include lack of exercise, extreme atherosclerosis, years of smoking and trauma.” Yes, you are on the right track. Each of the examples you named can adversely affect circulation. However, lack of exercise, extreme atherosclerosis and smoking would be more accurately described as contributing causes, not initiating causes. Trauma is the most common reason that bone tissue loses blood flow. Trauma can stop or gradually interfere with the vessels that nourish the bone. This can be from an accident that breaks the bone or from gradual wear and tear, as occurs with overuse or arthritis.

• We have written in the past about lion’s mane mushroom, a fascinating fungus with a history of use in traditional Chinese medicine. It has been used to support digestive health and general vitality and, in some traditions, to improve cognitive function. We heard from a reader who wanted to know about possible adverse drug interactions. “Does lion’s mane mushroom powder interfere with blood pressure medications or synthetic thyroid hormones?” they asked. While studies into lion’s mane mushroom are now underway, their primary focus is on cognition. Data on potential interactions with prescription medications is quite limited. For now, it’s impossible to say whether lion’s mane would interfere with these medications. That said, these medications support crucial areas of physical health. It is important to explore any use of the mushroom with your health care provider.

• A column about the cognitive and mental health benefits of music, for people who are healthy and those who have cognitive decline, continues to generate mail. A note from a California poet was an unexpected surprise. “Poets have known, and have recently discovered again, that the effects of speech carry more deeply into the psyche of audiences when accompanied by music,” he wrote. “I have found this to be true in two decades of performance, though I had no scientific explanation for it.” Your observations, and your life’s work, align with this growing body of research. It suggests that music can influence attention, emotion and memory. This may be why spoken language can resonate just as deeply.

Thank you, as always, to everyone who took the time to write. You can address your thoughts, comments and questions to us at askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu. Let us know where you are writing from. We read all of your letters and look forward to hearing from more of you.

