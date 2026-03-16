Post Falls church damaged in Sunday fire

A large fire damaged a Post Falls church early Sunday morning.

Firefighters from across Kootenai County and Spokane Valley responded after 4 a.m. to a large structure fire at the River Church, 1687 E. Horsehaven Ave., according to social media posts from multiple local departments.

The fire was large enough to request a second alarm. Because of the size of the building and fire access challenges, crews were on the fire until the late morning, Kootenai County Fire and Rescue wrote on Facebook.

The fire is under investigation by the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported.

River Church Pastor Steven Karst posted a video to Facebook explaining Sunday services were canceled due to the fire.

“While the damage is extensive, we are still in the process of assessing the full impact,” Karst said. “Our church family remains strong and united in faith.”

Church members gathered in the building’s parking lot that morning to pray.

“Our building may be damaged, but the church, the body of Christ, is alive and well,” Karst said. “We will continue to worship, serve and love our neighbors as we move forward.”