This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Judge Stone: A Novel,” Viola Davis and Patterson (Little, Brown)
2. “The Wings That Bind (Deluxe Edition): A Novel,” Briar Boleyn (Mira)
3. “The Correspondent: A Novel,” Virginia Evans (Crown)
4. “Kin: A Novel,” Tayari Jones (Knopf)
5. “My Husband’s Wife: A Novel,” Alice Feeney (Pine & Cedar)
6. “The Crossroads: A Joe Pickett Novel,” C.J. Box (Putnam)
7. “Felicia’s Favorites: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
8. “Between Two Fires,” Christopher Buehlman (Tor Nightfire)
9. “Alchemised,” SenLinYu (Del Rey)
10. “The Widow: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
Nonfiction
1. “Nothing Is Impossible with God: Eleven Heroes. One God. Endless Lessons in Overcoming.,” Shannon Bream (Harper Influence)
2. “Getting Naked: The Quiet Work of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect,” Valerie Bertinelli (Harper Wave)
3. “Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic,” Bunnie Xo (Dey Street)
4. “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice,” Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)
5. “You with the Sad Eyes: A Memoir,” Christina Applegate (Little, Brown)
6. “The King Is Coming: It’s Time to Prepare for the Return of Christ,” John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)
7. “Apple: The First 50 Years,” David Pogue (Simon & Schuster)
8. “A World Appears: A Journey into Consciousness,” Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)
9. “Eat to Hustle: 75 High-Protein Plant-Based Recipes,” Robin Arzón (Voracious)
10. “We the Women: The Hidden Heroes Who Shaped America,” Norah O’Donnell (Ballantine)