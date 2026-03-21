This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Nothing Is Impossible with God" by Shannon Bream. (Harper Influence/TNS) (HARPER/TNS)

Publishers Weekly, Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Judge Stone: A Novel,” Viola Davis and Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. “The Wings That Bind (Deluxe Edition): A Novel,” Briar Boleyn (Mira)

3. “The Correspondent: A Novel,” Virginia Evans (Crown)

4. “Kin: A Novel,” Tayari Jones (Knopf)

5. “My Husband’s Wife: A Novel,” Alice Feeney (Pine & Cedar)

6. “The Crossroads: A Joe Pickett Novel,” C.J. Box (Putnam)

7. “Felicia’s Favorites: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. “Between Two Fires,” Christopher Buehlman (Tor Nightfire)

9. “Alchemised,” SenLinYu (Del Rey)

10. “The Widow: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

Nonfiction

1. “Nothing Is Impossible with God: Eleven Heroes. One God. Endless Lessons in Overcoming.,” Shannon Bream (Harper Influence)

2. “Getting Naked: The Quiet Work of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect,” Valerie Bertinelli (Harper Wave)

3. “Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic,” Bunnie Xo (Dey Street)

4. “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice,” Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

5. “You with the Sad Eyes: A Memoir,” Christina Applegate (Little, Brown)

6. “The King Is Coming: It’s Time to Prepare for the Return of Christ,” John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Apple: The First 50 Years,” David Pogue (Simon & Schuster)

8. “A World Appears: A Journey into Consciousness,” Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

9. “Eat to Hustle: 75 High-Protein Plant-Based Recipes,” Robin Arzón (Voracious)

10. “We the Women: The Hidden Heroes Who Shaped America,” Norah O’Donnell (Ballantine)