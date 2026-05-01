The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga ESPN+

6:05 p.m.: Fresno State at Washington State MW Network

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Arizona at Chi. Cubs or Toronto at Minnesota MLB

1:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh FS1

4:15 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis Fox 28

6:40 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Mariners TV

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston NBC / Peacock

Football, UFL

9 a.m.: Dallas at D.C. ABC

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA: Cadillac Championship Golf

11:30 a.m.: Champions: The Tradition Golf

Noon: PGA: Cadillac Championship continued CBS

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Carolina … ABC

Horse racing

11:30 a.m.: Kentucky Derby coverage NBC

3:57 p.m.: Kentucky Derby post time (approximate) NBC

Soccer, men

7 a.m.: EPL: West Ham at Brentford USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Fulham at Arsenal NBC

11:30 a.m.: MLS: Seattle at Kansas City Fox 28

1:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Salt Lake Fox 28

4 p.m.: MLS: Orlando at Miami FS1

5:30 p.m.: USL: Spokane at Corpus Christi ESPN+

Soccer, women

1 p.m.: NWSL: Washington at Orlando ION

3:30 p.m.: NWSL: Kansas City at North Carolina ION

5:45 p.m.: NWSL: Utah at Angel City ION

6 p.m.: Super League: Lexington at Spokane SWX / Peacock

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

6:05 p.m.: Fresno State at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

6:40 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene (DH) 103.5-FM

All events subject to change