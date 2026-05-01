On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga ESPN+
6:05 p.m.: Fresno State at Washington State MW Network
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Arizona at Chi. Cubs or Toronto at Minnesota MLB
1:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh FS1
4:15 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis Fox 28
6:40 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Mariners TV
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston NBC / Peacock
Football, UFL
9 a.m.: Dallas at D.C. ABC
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA: Cadillac Championship Golf
11:30 a.m.: Champions: The Tradition Golf
Noon: PGA: Cadillac Championship continued CBS
Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Carolina … ABC
Horse racing
11:30 a.m.: Kentucky Derby coverage NBC
3:57 p.m.: Kentucky Derby post time (approximate) NBC
Soccer, men
7 a.m.: EPL: West Ham at Brentford USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Fulham at Arsenal NBC
11:30 a.m.: MLS: Seattle at Kansas City Fox 28
1:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Salt Lake Fox 28
4 p.m.: MLS: Orlando at Miami FS1
5:30 p.m.: USL: Spokane at Corpus Christi ESPN+
Soccer, women
1 p.m.: NWSL: Washington at Orlando ION
3:30 p.m.: NWSL: Kansas City at North Carolina ION
5:45 p.m.: NWSL: Utah at Angel City ION
6 p.m.: Super League: Lexington at Spokane SWX / Peacock
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
6:05 p.m.: Fresno State at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene (DH) 103.5-FM
All events subject to change