Updated Fri., May 1, 2026 at 7:40 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kyle W. Kneeland and Allison M. Fennema, both of Spokane.

Jamalle R. Stephenson and Onilah N. Shaw, both of Spokane Valley.

James G. Swanson and Amanada M. Olivetto, both of Spokane Valley.

Miguel A. Ochoa Chinchillas and Aileen J. Sarmiento Velasco, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel J. Darjany and Maddysen E. Johnson, both of Newport.

Ian Q. Buckles Oldenburg, of Spokane Valley, and Marissa L. Bosley, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Northside Builders Inc. v. Skyline Homes LLC, Urbanite Holdings LLC, American Contractors Indemnity Co., Gold Seal Mechanical Inc., Cole Concrete LLC and ACI Northwest Inc., complaint.

Mariya Nyiransabimana v. Jason McCray, complaint for damages.

Kevin Dix v. Apex Steel Inc, complaint.

City of Spokane Valley v. Douglass Giles, complaint.

Breslin Holdings 2022 LLC v. Lundon Walker, restitution of premises.

MCC Management LLC v. Justin Oliver, restitution of premises.

Gerald Rosenbaum v. Meron A. Tiezazu, restitution of premises.

Robert Nyberg v. Carmen Cruz, restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Gregg A. Liedtka, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Katie Bowers, restitution of premises.

Hornberger Property Management v. Chystal Botten, restitution of premises.

John M. R. Durham v. Paul Ainsworth, et al., restitution of premises.

Rubys Rock LLC v. English Setter Brewing Co., restitution of premises.

Capital One NA v. Madison B. Ellis, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Amyjo M. Wright, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Shad D. Barnhart, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Wesley Schultz, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Alex Biviano, money claimed owed.

Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority v. Sara Thomas, money claimed owed.

Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority v. Chateria Parker, et al., money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jimenez, Kimberly R. and Joseph R.

Davis, Dustin A. and Cuellar, Nathalie

Swanson, Paul A., Sr. and Foster, Shila E.

Tuttle, Emily A. and Justin D.

Avdeyev, Inna E. and Eduard Y.

Legal separations granted

Rolsing, Evelyn L. and Mark A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Joseph M. Montes, 38; 14 months of probation, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Christian D. Lee, 28; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Richard A. Kenny, also known as Richard A. Kenney, 34; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, after being found guilty to third-degree theft.

Kyle E. White, 32; $700 restitution, 12 months and a day in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree child molestation.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Jeremiah K. Villegas, 33; 20 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree cheating.

Judge Breean L. Beggs

William M. Ashby, 62; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Christopher L. Friedlander, 45; $425 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and criminal mischief.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Joan M. Mejia, 39; $15 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Christopher M. Coon and Michelle Christine Nedved, Newport, Wash.; debts of $388,274.

Spencer A. and Krystal D. Sullivan, Cheney; debts of $37,962.

Adrianna N. Place-Sanchez, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $48,821.

Karen R. Friedrich, Medical Lake; debts of $122,730.

Damon T. Taylor and Chaslin R. Nolan, Spokane; debts of $337,235.

Alisha A. Wheeler, Spokane; debts of $153,581.

Beverly K. Johnston, Grand Coulee, Wash.; debts of $46,710.

Ashley N. Pollastrini, Spokane; debts of $39,174.

Karolynne and Cody Robbins, Spokane; debts of $93,423.

Michael L. Giraldo and Kelsey M. Lien, Spokane; debts of $305,685.

Norman R. McLarin, Spokane; debts of $157,932.

Lacey M. Harper, Fairfield; debts of $54,180.

Robert W. Winston, Newport, Wash.; debts of $113,067.

David W. ThunderMountain, Spokane; debts of $19,574.

Sara R. Shay, Liberty Lake; debts of $53,447.

Alisha R. O. Loomis, Spokane; debts of $218,653.

Julie J. Bunch, Spokane; debts of $399,203.

Jeremy D. Mitma, Spokane; debts of $66,585.

William T. Goss, Moses Lake; debts of $279,576.

Katie E. Letson, Spokane; debts of $120,945.

Nicolas Eggers, Tekoa, Wash.; debts of $91,515.

Wage-earner petitions

Richard and Erin M. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $722,834.

Terrie M. Clarke, Spokane; debts of $411,525.

Daniel J. Grass, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $553,113.

Joseph L. and Shannon C. Edelman, Colville; debts of $179,477.

Cory and Renee Duncan, Spokane; debts of $272,306.

Sara M. and Andrew G. Mortier, Spokane; debts of $553,246.

Lisa K. Lloyd, Spokane Valley; debts of $352,713.

Kenneth R. Mackie, Spokane; debts of $71,430.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Austin J. Paul, 28; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Devon M. Plumb, 32; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Tanya M. Roybal, 42; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Cassadie M. Peone, 28; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, making a false statement to a public servant.

Gregory T. Sadloski, 41; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Taurence V. Reed, 49; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jeremiah K. Villegas, 33; 21 days in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree theft.

Jonathan D. Zagwazatha, 27; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Leila L. Okeyo, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, physical control.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Deliece M. Davis, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months pf probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Brittney M. Earle, 39; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, two counts of protection order violation.