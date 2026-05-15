Spokane Valley police looking for two 12-year-old girls who ran away

Spokane Valley deputies are looking for the public’s help in locating two runaway 12-year-old girls.

The parents of Selene Ymer and Brooklyn Wood reported the girls as runaways Thursday, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release. The girls are believed to be traveling together on bicycles, possibly heading toward Idaho, specifically the Rathdrum area.

Selene is described as white, about 5-foot-7 with a medium build, brown eyes and short purple hair. She was last seen wearing a large, dark T-shirt and baggy jeans.

Brooklyn is described as white, about 4-foot-9 and 80 pounds. She has blue eyes and short, dark brown hair with a green tint and highlights.

Anyone who has seen the girls or who knows their location is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference incident No. 10065018 or 10065031.