Rathdrum man dies in motorcycle crash on state Route 20

A Rathdrum man died after crashing his motorcycle Saturday near Cusick, Washington.

David Irvine, 86, died at the scene on Saturday just before 3 p.m. after crashing his motorcycle on state Route 20, according to a memo from Washington State Patrol. A sergeant notified Irvine’s family of his death, according to the memo.

Irvine was driving his 2005 Honda VTX1300 south on the highway along the Pend Oreille River, about 13 miles north of Cusick, when he veered into the southbound ditch. He and his motorcycle landed in the ditch. Irvine died at the scene, according to the memo, and his bike was totaled.

He was wearing a helmet and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the memo. The cause of the incident is under investigation.