Prep roundup: Emma Glore knocks in five, East Valley tops North Central in GSL fastpitch
UPDATED: Wed., April 28, 2021
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Fastpitch softball
East Valley 18, North Central 3: Emma Glore went 2 for 2 with three runs and five RBIs and the Knights (6-1) defeated the visiting Indians (0-7) in four innings in a GSL 2A game on Wednesday. Riley Weger hit three doubles and had five RBIs for East Valley.
Shadle Park 18, Rogers 2: Chloe Flerchinger homered and drove in five and the Highlanders (7-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-7) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Wednesday. Flerchinger struck out eight over five innings. Teagan Webster went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs while Crimson Rice went 2 for 2 with three runs and three RBIs for Shadle.
Shadle Park 12, Rogers 0: Crimson Rice struck out seven in a complete-game two-hitter and the undefeated Highlanders (8-0) shut out the visiting Pirates (6-2) in five innings in the second game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Wednesday. Rachel Jones went 2 for 4 and drove in three and Chloe Flerchinger scored twice and added three RBIs for Shadle Park.
West Valley 8, Pullman 2: Riley Homer went 3 for 3 and struck out five over three innings and the Eagles (3-4) beat the visiting Greyhounds (2-5) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Wednesday. Heather Penniman struck out six for West Valley.
West Valley 2, Pullman 0: Heather Penniman struck out nine and the Eagles (4-4) shut out the visiting Greyhounds (2-6) in the second game of a Greater Spokane League 2A doubleheader on Wednesday. Elise McDougal went 2 for 4 for Pullman.
Othello 10, Clarkston 3: Emily Garza went 2 for 2 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs and the visiting Huskies (7-0) beat the Bantams (3-4) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Wednesday. Leah Copeland went 3 for 3 for Clarkston.
Othello 15, Clarkston 2: Emily Garza went 3 for 3 with two runs and four RBIs and the Huskies (8-0) beat the Bantams (3-5) in the second game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Wednesday. Othello had six players with multiple hits. Bryanna Calkins hit a two-run homer for Clarkston.
Spring boys soccer
Ferris 2, Cheney 0: Justin Tapak and Dylan Sides scored one goal apiece and the Saxons (2-4) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-4) in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A match on Wednesday.
Lewis and Clark 3, Mead 1: Owen Morris scored one goal and assisted another and the visiting Tigers (6-0) defeated the Panthers (5-1) in a GSL 4A/3A match on Wednesday.
Gonzaga Prep 2, Mt. Spokane 1 (SO): Phoenix Sandbo tied it in the 56th minute and the Bullpups (1-4) beat the Wildcats (3-2) 4-2 in a shootout in a GSL 4A/3A match on Wednesday.
Central Valley 2, University 1: The visiting Bears (3-2) edged the Titans (1-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Wednesday.
