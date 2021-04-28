Prep roundup: Emma Glore knocks in five, East Valley tops North Central in GSL fastpitch

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Fastpitch softball

East Valley 18, North Central 3: Emma Glore went 2 for 2 with three runs and five RBIs and the Knights (6-1) defeated the visiting Indians (0-7) in four innings in a GSL 2A game on Wednesday. Riley Weger hit three doubles and had five RBIs for East Valley.

Shadle Park 18, Rogers 2: Chloe Flerchinger homered and drove in five and the Highlanders (7-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-7) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Wednesday. Flerchinger struck out eight over five innings. Teagan Webster went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs while Crimson Rice went 2 for 2 with three runs and three RBIs for Shadle.

Shadle Park 12, Rogers 0: Crimson Rice struck out seven in a complete-game two-hitter and the undefeated Highlanders (8-0) shut out the visiting Pirates (6-2) in five innings in the second game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Wednesday. Rachel Jones went 2 for 4 and drove in three and Chloe Flerchinger scored twice and added three RBIs for Shadle Park.

West Valley 8, Pullman 2: Riley Homer went 3 for 3 and struck out five over three innings and the Eagles (3-4) beat the visiting Greyhounds (2-5) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Wednesday. Heather Penniman struck out six for West Valley.

West Valley 2, Pullman 0: Heather Penniman struck out nine and the Eagles (4-4) shut out the visiting Greyhounds (2-6) in the second game of a Greater Spokane League 2A doubleheader on Wednesday. Elise McDougal went 2 for 4 for Pullman.

Othello 10, Clarkston 3: Emily Garza went 2 for 2 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs and the visiting Huskies (7-0) beat the Bantams (3-4) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Wednesday. Leah Copeland went 3 for 3 for Clarkston.

Othello 15, Clarkston 2: Emily Garza went 3 for 3 with two runs and four RBIs and the Huskies (8-0) beat the Bantams (3-5) in the second game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Wednesday. Othello had six players with multiple hits. Bryanna Calkins hit a two-run homer for Clarkston.

Spring boys soccer

Ferris 2, Cheney 0: Justin Tapak and Dylan Sides scored one goal apiece and the Saxons (2-4) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-4) in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A match on Wednesday.

Lewis and Clark 3, Mead 1: Owen Morris scored one goal and assisted another and the visiting Tigers (6-0) defeated the Panthers (5-1) in a GSL 4A/3A match on Wednesday.

Gonzaga Prep 2, Mt. Spokane 1 (SO): Phoenix Sandbo tied it in the 56th minute and the Bullpups (1-4) beat the Wildcats (3-2) 4-2 in a shootout in a GSL 4A/3A match on Wednesday.

Central Valley 2, University 1: The visiting Bears (3-2) edged the Titans (1-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Wednesday.