Spokane Indians notebook: Isaac Collins named High-A West player of the week

Spokane Indians outfielder/infielder Isaac Collins was selected as High-A West Player of the Week for his performance last week against the Vancouver Canadians.

The Creighton alum went 14 for 24 (.583) in five games against the C’s, including a five-hit night Friday. Collins compiled a home run, three doubles, seven runs and five RBIs in the series.

For the season, Collins is hitting .295/.401/.836 with four homers, 26 RBIs, 42 runs and 12 stolen bases between Low-A Fresno and High-A Spokane.

New faces

The Colorado Rockies have promoted shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and first baseman Grant Lavigne from Low-A Fresno to the Indians.

Tovar, 20, hit .309/.346/.510 with 11 home runs, 54 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 72 games with the Grizzlies. He is ranked the No. 19 Rockies prospect by MLB.com.

Lavigne, 21, hit .281/.388/.442 with seven homers, 40 RBIs and seven steals in 72 games with Fresno. Lavigne is ranked No. 12 on the Rockies’ prospect list.

M’s prospects in town

The Indians host the Everett AquaSox for six games this week and even though Julio Rodriguez was promoted earlier this summer, the Frogs still feature several highly-ranked Seattle Mariners prospects, especially starting pitchers.

Scheduled starters this week for Everett include Emerson Hancock (Wednesday), George Kirby (Saturday) and major-leaguer Justus Sheffield for a rehabilitation stint Sunday.

Slam for cash

On Friday night, one swing of the bat sent a fan home very happy.

Just four batters into the first inning against Vancouver, the bases were loaded for Michael Toglia and the league leader in home runs delivered.

His grand slam to right field won Amanda Peterson and her family $10,000 on Grand Slam Weekend presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers, KXLY 4 News Now, and SWX.

Toglia, who was promoted to Double-A Hartford on Monday, homered later in the game and Daniel Cope hit another grand slam in the sixth to help Spokane win a shootout, 15-11.

Fireworks canceled again

The postgame fireworks originally scheduled this week for Friday and Saturday have been canceled due to extreme fire danger. All other promotions including Storybook Princess and Spokane County Fair will continue on those nights.