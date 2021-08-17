Shadle Park High junior’s favorite spots include De Leon’s, South Perry Pizza and Frank’s Diner

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Spokane’s food scene is known for its variety for a reason.

Across all parts of town, from Hillyard and the South Hill to Indian Trail, there are plenty of quality restaurants each with their own distinct taste and atmosphere.

These are five of my favorites:

JJ’s Tap & Smokehouse

The smell might be the first thing you notice about JJ’s Tap & Smokehouse, with an outdoor barbecue that caught my attention before anything else.

JJ’s is a classic bar and grill but with food that is much higher quality than a typical restaurant and boasts huge burgers, classic sides, smoky ribs and perfectly done fresh wings of all kinds.

It’s a great place to have a meal with friends and family and watch a game, and folk and neotraditional country fans who enjoy the likes of Tyler Childers and Cody Jinks will love what is always playing at JJ’s.

If you go: 8801 N. Indian Trail Road, (509) 467-4267, jjstapandsmokehouse.net.

De Leon’s Taco & Bar

De Leon’s is the perfect place to catch a game with multiple big-screen televisions, large seating arrangements, a bar and perfect meals for the occasion but with Mexican flare.

The serving sizes are great, and the food is always cooked perfectly, never too hot or too cold upon arrival. I highly suggest Sergio’s Burrito and the perfectly sweet churros.

If you go: Multiple locations, deleonstacoandbar.com

Frank’s Diner

Eating inside an old train car might not be something that immediately comes to mind, but the ambience, from the huge neon sign to the décor, will keep you coming back for more.

You also get your money’s worth with big serving sizes and a fresh, homey taste, especially at breakfast.

Classic, sometimes average meals – my favorites being waffles, hash browns and omelets – taste much more than average here.

And the desserts, especially the milkshakes, look as good as they taste.

If you go: Two locations, franksdiners.com.

South Perry Pizza

At night, with neon signs lit, South Perry Pizza comes alive with customers and comfortable lighting, and the garage doors are sometimes open leading out to a patio.

The food looks and tastes fresh, the serving sizes are great, and you can order a wide assortment of pizzas and toppings.

There is also much more than just pizza here, including delectable salads and pasta.

If you go: 1011 S. Perry St., (509) 290-6047, southperrypizzaspokane.com

Market Street Pizza

Overlooking downtown and Spokane Valley, the family-friendly and also classic atmosphere of Market Street Pizza is one of my favorite things about the restaurant.

Pinball machines fill the corners, pool tables are placed by the bar, you can hear happy children in the arcade, and the bustling kitchen is seen right in front of you. It’s casual and familiar in the best way.

Of course, the pizza, made in a classic oven right in front of you, is a key piece to the puzzle.

The perfect mix of crisp and cheesy, with seasoning and quality ingredients galore, the taste of Italian excellence is overwhelming no matter what you order at Market Street.

If you go: 2721 N. Market St., (509) 822-7874, marketstreetpizzaspokane.com

Jordan Tolley-Turner is a high school summer intern. He begins his junior year at Shadle Park High School in the fall. He can be reached at (509) 459-5153 or at jordant@spokesman.com.