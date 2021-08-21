Aaron Schunk carries winning run home in 10th, Spokane Indians win seventh straight

Aaron Schunk scored on a throwing error in the 10th inning and the Spokane Indians edged the Hillsboro Hops 8-7 in the fourth of a six-game High-A West series at Avista Stadium on Saturday.

[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]

The Indians (49-44) extended their winning streak to seven games. Hillsboro (42-51) is mired in a six-game losing streak.

Tristin English singled home Alex Andueza in the 10th inning to put Hillsboro up 7-6.

In the bottom half, a wild pitch allowed free runner Brenton Doyle to move up to third and he scored on a sacrifice fly by Daniel Montano. Schunk reached on a infield single and Daniel Cope singled to bring up Isaac Collins.

Collins bounced one up the middle and Cam Coursey got the force at second, but his throw to first was wild and Schunk hustled home with the winning urn.

Ryan Rolison, the Colorado Rockies first round pick in the 2018 draft, made the start for the Indians on a rehab assignment from Triple-A Albuquerque. The 24-year-old righty, ranked as the Rockies’ No. 3 prospect according to MLB.com, underwent surgery in June to remove his appendix.

Rolison gave the Indians five strong innings. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. He threw 70 pitches, 48 for strikes.

Jack Blomgren drilled a two-run homer, his second of the season, in the third inning to give the Indians an early lead.

English returned the favor, delivering a two-run shot in the fourth over the centerfield wall to tie it.

The Indians rallied for three in the fifth. Schunk led the inning off with a home run, his fifth of the season. With runners on the corners, Ezequiel Tovar dropped a bunt and Collins scampered home. The third run scored on a groundout by Niko Decolati.

Breiling Eusebio took over for Rolison in the sixth and gave up a two-out, three-run home run to Blaze Alexander, his eighth of the season.

Eusebio allowed the bases to be loaded with no outs in the seventh, but Stephen Jones retired the next three to escape the inning unscathed.

The Indians loaded the bases with two down in the eighth, but Collins grounded to second to end the inning.

Coursey hit a home run on the first pitch of the ninth inning to put Hillsboro up by one.

The Indians put two on with two down in the ninth and Doyle’s single to center plated Decolati with the tying run to force extras.