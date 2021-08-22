Indians sweep doubleheader with Hillsboro, extend win streak to nine games

By Jason Shoot The Spokesman-Review

Spokane’s streaking ways continued Sunday.

Ezequiel Tovar’s three-run double capped a four-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth inning that rallied Spokane to an 8-6 victory over Hillsboro in the first game of a High-A West doubleheader at Avista Stadium.

The Indians posted the sweep with a 9-2 victory in the nightcap, extending their win streak to nine games and completing a game that had been postponed Tuesday due to poor air quality.

The visiting Hops (42-53) took a 6-4 lead in the top of the sixth in the opener with A.J. Vukovich’s run-scoring single, but the Indians (51-44) avoided further damage on the play when Jack Blomgren’s relay throw to home arrived in time for catcher Austin Bernard to tag out Hillsboro’s Blaze Alexander at the plate.

Grant Levigne scored on Aaron Schunk’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning to trim the Indians’ deficit to 6-5 with two outs. Austin Bernard walked and Blomgren singled to load the bases, and Tovar followed with a double to deep center to drive in three runs and give Spokane the lead.

Indians pitcher Helcris Olivarez (4-8) threw five innings, including a 1-2-3 seventh to end the game. He allowed eight hits and three earned runs, struck out five and walked two.

Tovar finished 3 for 3 with five RBIs, and Blomgren was 3 for 4 out of the leadoff spot.

Spokane gained control of the second game with a four-run second inning in support of starting pitcher Noah Davis. Cade Harris hit a solo homer in the Indians’ three-run fourth inning.

Davis (2-1) pitched a seven-inning complete game. He surrendered six hits and two earned runs and struck out three.

Tovar, Daniel Montano and Isaac Collins each had two of Spokane’s 11 total hits.