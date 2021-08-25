Spokane Indians downed by Everett 8-1, 10-game winning streak comes to an end

All good things must end.

Dariel Gomez hit a solo home run in the second inning and the Everett AquaSox beat the visiting Spokane Indians 8-1 in the second of a six-game High-A series on Wednesday.

[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]

The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Indians (52-45). First-place Everett (57-40) moves a game ahead of Eugene (57-42) and five games ahead of third-place Spokane.

The AquaSox blew the game open in a six-run third inning. Gomez added an RBI single and Justin Lavey smacked a two-run double, all against Indians starter Mitch Kilkenny.

Kilkenny (6-1) allowed seven runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings.

Five Everett pitchers limited the Indians to five hits and no walks.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Around the league

Tri-City 3, Eugene 1: Kevin Maitan hit a two-run home run and the Dust Devils (39-59) downed the visiting Emeralds (57-42). Four relievers went the final 6 1/3 scoreless innings for Tri-City.

Hillsboro 11, Vancouver 4: Ronny Simon went 4 for 5 with a solo homer and drove in three and the Hops (44-53) topped the visiting Canadians (44-54). Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Orelvis Martinez hit his fifth home run in 19 High-A games for Vancouver.