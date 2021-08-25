Spokane Indians downed by Everett 8-1, 10-game winning streak comes to an end
UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 25, 2021
All good things must end.
Dariel Gomez hit a solo home run in the second inning and the Everett AquaSox beat the visiting Spokane Indians 8-1 in the second of a six-game High-A series on Wednesday.
[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]
The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Indians (52-45). First-place Everett (57-40) moves a game ahead of Eugene (57-42) and five games ahead of third-place Spokane.
The AquaSox blew the game open in a six-run third inning. Gomez added an RBI single and Justin Lavey smacked a two-run double, all against Indians starter Mitch Kilkenny.
Kilkenny (6-1) allowed seven runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings.
Five Everett pitchers limited the Indians to five hits and no walks.
The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
Around the league
Tri-City 3, Eugene 1: Kevin Maitan hit a two-run home run and the Dust Devils (39-59) downed the visiting Emeralds (57-42). Four relievers went the final 6 1/3 scoreless innings for Tri-City.
Hillsboro 11, Vancouver 4: Ronny Simon went 4 for 5 with a solo homer and drove in three and the Hops (44-53) topped the visiting Canadians (44-54). Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Orelvis Martinez hit his fifth home run in 19 High-A games for Vancouver.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.