How will Brad Williams enter the Spokane Comedy Club this time?

By Ed Condran The Spokesman-Review

Expect a different but not better entrance when Brad Williams returns to the Spokane Comedy Club.

“The last time I was there (in 2019), I was on one of those scooters you people in Spokane like to ride,” Williams recalled about Lime scooters while phoning from his Los Angeles home.

“I wiped out on the scooter right in front of the club right in front of the line of people who were coming in. I had to perform with the fattest lip. I wasn’t cool like Sam Kinison driving in on a motorcycle, but instead I wiped out on an electric scooter.”

Williams, 37, doesn’t need a pratfall to crack up a crowd. The diminutive comic, who is an achondroplastic dwarf, has solid material. Williams, who will perform Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, cracks wise about marriage, sex and his size. However, Williams is at his best when offering relatable bits, even though he is 4-foot-5.

“Most people have had the experience of being an outsider, and they can connect with me even though they aren’t my size,” Williams said. “The other thing is that you think you’re the only person that went through a crazy experience, but that’s not so. A lot of people have had the same weird experiences that I talk about onstage.”

Williams will riff about his time in COVID-19 lockdown.

“We all went through it and so people can relate,” Williams said. “I also have plenty of experiences to share about me and my wife and daughter, and if you’re a parent you can relate.”

Comics are stereotypically egocentric, but Williams is a doting dad who is compelled to spend as much time with his 2-year old daughter as possible.

“In the comedy world, I always hear stories about how fathers screwed up comics, and that’s why they do what they do,” Williams said. “I have a dad who is amazing.

“We’re close. I just spoke with him. But I hear how these Hollywood types screw up their kids. I worry that I’ll do the wrong thing by missing a recital. Am I going to be the reason something goes wrong with my daughter? My father told me that everything will be fine since I am worried about it.”

Williams, who has been married for four years, doesn’t believe he’ll have more children.

“I got the perfect kid on the first try, and with my lifestyle, I don’t think it would be fair to my wife to have another kid since I’m on the road a lot,” Williams said.

Williams is the product of two normal-sized parents.

“I’m the first dwarf in my family tree,” Williams said. “It’s a recessive gene until it’s not.”

Williams’ daughter is also achondroplastic dwarf.

“My wife is tall (5-6), but my daughter is a dwarf,” Williams said. “She will go through trials and tribulations but who better to guide her through life than me?”

Like his comedic peers, Williams’ daughter and family will be grist for his material, but he doesn’t demonize.

“I could never be mean to my wife or daughter,” Williams said. “I’m so crazy about my daughter that I want to buy her a pony. We’re all very happy. What’s there to be sad about?”

That’s especially so when you have friends like Williams, who counts his childhood idol, Denver Broncos icon John Elway and professional wrestler Chris Jericho as his pals.

“It’s great to have people like that in your life,” Williams said.

Williams says his favorite venue is Spokane Comedy Club.

“What’s not to love about the club in Spokane?” Williams said. “You walk into the green room, and you have Sega Genesis, candy and beer! I love how they treat me. You perform at some clubs, and you hang out in a broom closet before you go on. But it’s so different in Spokane.

“I would run through a wall for those people.”

That’s not necessary since Williams would possibly perform again with another fat lip.