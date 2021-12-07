Culinary Calendar for Dec. 8-15 – Winter Market, Mochi Fest, Chefs Shuck With Us and cooking classes

Winter Market at the Pavilion – Do your holiday shopping with local farmers, food vendors, processors, artisans and hand crafters. Wednesdays, 3-7 p.m. through Dec. 22. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.

Holiday Pie and Rolls Ordering – Handcrafted pies using fruits from Sunset Orchards in Green Bluff. Flavors include peach, peach huckleberry, apple, caramel apple, cherry, pumpkin, pecan and chocolate pecan. Laminated rolls available by the dozen in original flavor, orange cranberry and garlic parmesan. Cinnamon rolls are available in six packs for Christmas morning. Learn more at blissfulwhisk.com. Available on first-come, first-served basis through Dec. 24, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Blissful Whisk, 1612 N. Barker Road, Suite 101, Spokane Valley. (509) 242-3189.

Mochi Fest – Preorder traditional Japanese mochi by Dec. 19 by emailing spokanebuddhisttemple@gmail.com. Pick up Dec. 31, 5-7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Spokane Buddhist Temple’s minister education. $5 four pieces; $5 butter mochi. Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 S. Perry St. (509) 534-7954.

Chefs Shuck With Us – A weekly fundraiser hosted by chef Chad White featuring chef collaborations to create new oyster creations paired with a cocktail. Ten percent of proceeds are donated to Stand Up to Cancer. Each ticket includes five raffle tickets, a shot and a beer, complimentary photo booth and a Chefs Shuck With Us sticker. Visit facebook.com/zonablancacevichebar to see the full schedule of guest chefs. Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m. through Feb. 23. Zona Blanca, 154 S. Madison St. $25. (509) 443-5427.

Holiday Cocktail Class With Mixologist Renée – Chef Renée will share the history of England’s classic drinks and holiday-perfect recipes with step-by-step instruction. Class includes appetizer, cocktail recipe booklet and three drinks. Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Perfect Appetizers for Any Party – Make Christmas canapes, including perfect stuffed mushrooms, pear, cambozola and bacon bruschetta, baby potatoes canapes and a sundried tomato and goat cheese bruschetta. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St., Building 1. $69.

Fireside Concert Series – Live music with tableside service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Mediterranean-inspired menu was created by chefs Chad White and Caleb Smith. Wine and beer is available. Reservations recommended as walk-in availability is limited. Friday: Craig Catlett. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Thai Cooking Class (sold out) – Learn to make curry dumplings, mango sticky rice and more. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $70. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: Noël en France With Chef Patricia – Cook a Christmas French menu with traditional ingredients. For appetizers, two salmons flavored with lemon thyme and cilantro and pan seared scallops in a saffron cream. For the main course, a pork filet mignon à l’orange with an orange and Porto sauce accompanied by a celery and apple purée. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church’s Baklava Bake Sale – Purchase a six-pack of baklava for $12. Proceeds benefit local charities. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1703 N. Washington St. (509) 328-9310.

Wine Class: Santa Prefers Wine – Featuring sparkling wines and celebratory reds. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Cooking Class: Holiday Sous Vide 101 With Chef Jonathon – Learn to make a zesty cranberry shrub, creme brûlée and bite-sized surf and turf using the sous vide method. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Cooking Class: Tamales With Chef Colomba – Learn how to make a moist, cloud-like tamale in the following varieties: fresh corn tamale stuffed with creamy roasted poblano; potato and chard; and butternut squash masa stuffed with roasted pork in red chili salsa. Dec. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.