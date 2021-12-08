KidsPost: These fancy ginger cookies are a snap

By Sonja Overhiser and Alex Overhiser Special to Washington Post

These chewy ginger cookies are dressed up for the holidays with a layer of sparkling snow: a smear of white chocolate and sprinkles. Children can get creative with the sprinkles of their choice. The festive cookies will be a favorite no matter what your age.

Adult’s help: Some to none. (Kids 12 and older can bake them on their own.)

Hands-on time: 40 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Makes: 18 to 20 cookies

Tested by: Christina Barron, Julia Overhiser, age 11, and Miles Overhiser, age 8

Ingredients:

3/4 cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons unsulphured molasses

1 large egg

1 cup granulated sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon table salt or fine sea salt

6 ounces white baking chocolate

Sprinkles, for decorating

Steps:

1. Position two racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the vegetable oil, molasses and egg. Add the granulated sugar, and whisk until well-combined.

3. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and salt.

4. Add the flour mixture to the wet mixture, stirring with a flexible spatula until the flour mixture is incorporated.

5. Using a 11/2-inch scoop or a tablespoon, scoop and roll the dough into about 11/2-inch balls (about 11/2 tablespoons each), and place each ball on the parchment paper, leaving a few inches between each ball to allow them to spread.

6. Bake 7 minutes, then switch the cookie sheets to the opposite racks and rotate them front to back, and continue to bake another 7 minutes, or until crackled on top. (You may need an adult’s help for this.) Let the cookies cool 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool until firm and just warm to the touch, about 10 minutes more.

7. Break the white chocolate into small pieces, and place into a small glass container or measuring cup. (Make sure the inside of the container is completely dry or the chocolate will seize up, or clump and get grainy.) Microwave the chocolate for 20 seconds on high, then remove and stir. Repeat with 10-second bursts until the chocolate is fully melted when stirred, 4 to 5 bursts.

8. Once the white chocolate is melted, use a spatula to spread a thin layer of it on about half of the cookie. Lay it on parchment paper, and add sprinkles as the chocolate begins to harden.

9. Once all cookies are decorated, transfer to the refrigerator and wait until the chocolate is hardened, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a lidded container, and store at room temperature until ready to serve.