Idaho man dies in U.S. 95 crash in Bonner County

An 84-year-old man died Monday morning in a crash along U.S. 95 near Sagle, Idaho, south of Sandpoint, according to Idaho State Police.

State police have not yet identified the man, who troopers said was driving east on Dufort Road across U.S. 95 in a John Deere utility vehicle. A man driving north on U.S. 95 in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck struck the UTV’s passenger side, according to state police.

Troopers said the UTV driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was flung from the vehicle. He died on scene, troopers said.

The man driving the pickup truck was uninjured.

State police are still investigating the crash, which blocked the U.S. 95 and Dufort Road intersection for three hours Monday.