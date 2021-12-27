Idaho man dies in U.S. 95 crash in Bonner County
UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 27, 2021
An 84-year-old man died Monday morning in a crash along U.S. 95 near Sagle, Idaho, south of Sandpoint, according to Idaho State Police.
State police have not yet identified the man, who troopers said was driving east on Dufort Road across U.S. 95 in a John Deere utility vehicle. A man driving north on U.S. 95 in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck struck the UTV’s passenger side, according to state police.
Troopers said the UTV driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was flung from the vehicle. He died on scene, troopers said.
The man driving the pickup truck was uninjured.
State police are still investigating the crash, which blocked the U.S. 95 and Dufort Road intersection for three hours Monday.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.