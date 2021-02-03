The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 34° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Local high school athletes announce college choices on signing day

UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 3, 2021

Post Falls linebacker Josiah Shields signs his national letter of intent to attend College of Idaho.  (Craig Christensen/courtesy)
Post Falls linebacker Josiah Shields signs his national letter of intent to attend College of Idaho.  (Craig Christensen/courtesy)
By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

The Division I and II Football (regular period) national letter of intent signing day was Wednesday, and several area athletes took advantage to announce their college choices.

The next signing date is April 14, with Division I Basketball (regular period) next on the list.

Local signings:

Washington: Dane Anderson, Central Valley (Eastern Washington football-PWO); Sam Brown, CV (Idaho football-PWO); Charlotte Bloom, Mead (Westmont College golf); Nicole Cook, St. George’s (Concordia-Irvine swim); Cambrie Rickard, St. George’s (Lawrence University soccer); Darby Soliday, Davenport (Idaho State track); Ethan Davis, Medical Lake (San Francisco State wrestling).

Idaho: Josiah Shields, Post Falls (College of Idaho football); Alexis Rivera, Post Falls (Grays harbor wrestling); Ammon Munyer, Lakeland (Weber State football).

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports