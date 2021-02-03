Local high school athletes announce college choices on signing day
UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 3, 2021
The Division I and II Football (regular period) national letter of intent signing day was Wednesday, and several area athletes took advantage to announce their college choices.
The next signing date is April 14, with Division I Basketball (regular period) next on the list.
Local signings:
Washington: Dane Anderson, Central Valley (Eastern Washington football-PWO); Sam Brown, CV (Idaho football-PWO); Charlotte Bloom, Mead (Westmont College golf); Nicole Cook, St. George’s (Concordia-Irvine swim); Cambrie Rickard, St. George’s (Lawrence University soccer); Darby Soliday, Davenport (Idaho State track); Ethan Davis, Medical Lake (San Francisco State wrestling).
Idaho: Josiah Shields, Post Falls (College of Idaho football); Alexis Rivera, Post Falls (Grays harbor wrestling); Ammon Munyer, Lakeland (Weber State football).
