The Super Bowl Halftime Show is just as memorable as the Big Game – if not more memorable in some years, if we’re being totally honest.

Janet Jackson’s infamous wardrobe malfunction alongside Justin Timberlake? The legendary and late Prince? Shirtless and heavily tattooed Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine?

And then there is Beyonce in 2013 in New Orleans and 2016 in the San Francisco Bay Area.

It’s mere hours before pop superstar the Weeknd, who announced a 2022 tour date at the Spokane Arena last week, takes the spotlight during the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

(BTW, I’m predicting a Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory, versus Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, partly because it is the first time in NFL history that the host city’s team has made it to the Super Bowl.)

Meanwhile, let’s take a trip down Super Bowl Halftime Show memory lane courtesy of YouTube to revisit the over-the-top performances since 2012.

Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Feb. 2, 2020: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira featuring Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Emme Maribel Muniz (J.Lo and Marc Anthony’s daughter)

Has there ever been a more diverse, multicultural and Spanish-language halftime show? J.Lo and Shakira are stunning. Let’s get loud in Miami, indeed!

Super Bowl LIII at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019: Maroon 5 featuring Travis Scott, Big Boi and the Georgia State University Marching Band

Again, heavily tattooed Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine goes shirtless. At 12:30 in the video during show-closer “Moves Like Jagger.” You’re welcome.

Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, 2018: Justin Timberlake featuring the Tennessee Kids and University of Minnesota Marching Band

Justin Timberlake is a phenomenal live performer – one of the best – but what’s probably most remembered is the young fan who took a selfie with the superstar during “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 5, 2017: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is also a phenomenal live performer – her underrated voice is often overshadowed by her theatrics and spectacle – and she included LGBTQ+ lyrics without blinking a big, black false eyelash.

Super Bowl L at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 7, 2016: Coldplay featuring Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Gustavo Dudamel, the University of California Marching Band and Youth Orchestra L.A.

This gets my vote as one of the best halftime shows of all time because it includes one of my favorite singers, Beyonce, and one of my favorite bands, Coldplay. And the message of love and unity, in San Francisco, no less, was perfect.

Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 1, 2015: Katy Perry featuring Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott and the Arizona State University Sun Devil Marching Band

Katy Perry is a talented and super-fun singer-songwriter, but she was overshadowed by Lenny Kravitz’s guitar, Missy Elliott’s rapping – and an inflatable shark.

Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Feb. 2, 2014: Bruno Mars featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers

An electric live performer as a singer and dancer, Bruno Mars shared the stage with the equally electric Red Hot Chili peppers. Their halftime show was red hot.

Super Bowl XLVII at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 3, 2013: Beyonce featuring Destiny’s Child

This also gets my vote for one of the best halftime shows of all time because Beyonce is queen. In an understated and classy end, she exited the stage saying, “Thank you for this moment. God bless y’all!”

Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Feb. 5, 2012: Madonna featuring LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green, Andy Lewis, Avon High School Drumline, Center Grove High School Drumline, Fishers High School Drumline, Franklin Central High School Drumline, Southern University Dancing Dolls and a 200-person choir of Indianapolis residents

Madonna brought it in 2012 with a ginormous supporting cast – and despite M.I.A.’s post-Super Bowl fine for flipping off the camera, which the Queen of Pop deemed was “out of place.”

Go, Bucs! Go, Chiefs! Go, the Weeknd – just look at those blinding lights!