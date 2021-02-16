From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher D. McSwain and Lisa J. Owen, both of Spokane.

Austin R. Prechtel and Jessica T. Prewitt, both of Spokane.

Kylen M. Monasmith and Katie E. Vold, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Andy Greenslitt, et al., v. First American Property and Casualty Insurance Company, complaint for damages: negligent claims handling, Insurance Fair Conduct Act, Consumer Protection Act, bad faith, breach of contract and declatory relief.

Daniel Earhart v. Kelli Pearson, et al., medical malpractice.

US Bank National Association v. Christopher A. Beeson, et al., money claimed owed.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Kenneth J. Kelley, et al., money claimed owed.

Webcollex LLC v. Dennis L. Bennett, money claimed owed.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Alicia A. Hanshaw, money claimed owed.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Sean H. Harvey, money claimed owed.

Vintage Rentals LLC v. Adam N. Barber, restitution of premises.

G&R Hansen Properties LLC v. Louis A. Galvan, restitution of premises.

Justin Hart v. Mazda Motor of America Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Leake, Shannon L. and Albert

Berg, Amber L. and Shelby L. A.

Orr, Terry L. and Laura J.

Smith, Natasha J. and Levi A.

Gurung, Maya and Roshan K.

Njagi, Lucy W. and David

Davis, Tami S. and Philip A.

El Khoja, Bertha and Mahmud M.

Hobbs, Gregory D. and Maggi-Hobbs, Leanna K.

Nelson, Crystal E. and Jack

Legal separations granted

Westerman, Billene M. and John W.

Webster, Megan C. and Paulsen, Michael R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Chad M. Tiffany, 33; $175 restitution, 104 days in jail with credit given for 104 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Desmond A. Blue, 22; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

John D. Redington, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

Nicolene A. Bear, 36; no penalties, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Samuel R. Pernell, 64; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, 70 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver, nine counts of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree theft.

Christina B. Schwartzenberger, 42; no penalties, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Cory M. Gieffers-Jessett, 35; no penalties, after pleading guilty to solicitation to commit possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Warren L. Adams, 50; $15 fine, 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Jeremy N. Berg, 43; $15 fine, five days in jail with credit given for five days served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence and two counts of violation of order.

Keili B. Garrison, also known as Keile B. Garrison, 33; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Eduard Y. Chumov, 30; 180 days in jail or electronic home monitoring with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Duane V. Skjold, 59; no penalties, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and money laundering.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Davon J. Henderson, 34; $15 fine, 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Jason C. Allen, 41; 11 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Alan T. Ferrell, 31; 12 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Marcus A. Glaser, 45; 10 days in jail, two counts of no-coontact order violation.

Brian N. Harvey, 35; 15 days in jail, sit/lie on sidewalk in retail zone and second-degree trespass premises.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Elijah R. Sprayberry, 22; 13 days in jail, driver duty in case of damage to attended vehicle or other property in a hit/run.

Jason C. Reville, 49; 60 days in jail, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Jeffrey A. Swecker, 34; 45 days in jail, theft.

Judge Matthew Antush

Jameel P. Henriksen, 36; 12 days in jail, reckless driving.