Washington records
Tue., Feb. 23, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Monte D. Cervantes, of Colbert and Jennifer R. Verkuyl, of Spokane.
Theodore A. Urlacher and Madisyn L. Urlacher, both of Spokane Valley.
Lexi A. Englehart and Whitney R. Black, both of Spokane Valley.
Lang Jeik and Jamchi Mojilong, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Kresttian Foster v. Windsor Plywood Northwest Inc., et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Matthew McCarty, et al., v. Priest Lake Builders, et al., money claimed owed.
Gary W. McCalip, et al., v. Mark W. McCalip, et al., restitution of premises.
California Commercial Investment Group Inc. v. Marie E. Castro-Weber, restitution of premises.
RC Schwartz & Associates v. Ron Harvey, et al., restitution of premises.
Jack Jones, et al., v. High Country Masonry LLC, complaint.
Craig Helfenstein v. Liliana Perez Saldana, complaint.
Wendy Moore v. Bruck Enterprise, LLC, complaint.
Karen Wright v. Cedar Chateau Estates “B”, LLC, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Lynch, Sara L. and Derek C.
Flores, Alma R. and David
Spence, Tyler S. and Tamara J.
Bonner, Stuart and Melissa A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Julie M. McKay
Xander K. Weaver, 19; restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Karen K. Patterson, also known as Karen K. Rusho, Karen K. Harrington and Karen K. Huggins, 57; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Jacob Halstead, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.
Mariesha R. Seyler, 24; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.
Joshua J. Holden, 41; 135 days in jail with credit given for 135 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree custodial interference-domestic violence and criminal mischief.
Jerriel J. Stewart, 37; 189 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Anthony P. Statton, 18; $4,836.41, 12 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and third-degree assault.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.