News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

By Rachel Baker rachelb@spokesman.com(509) 459-5131

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Monte D. Cervantes, of Colbert and Jennifer R. Verkuyl, of Spokane.

Theodore A. Urlacher and Madisyn L. Urlacher, both of Spokane Valley.

Lexi A. Englehart and Whitney R. Black, both of Spokane Valley.

Lang Jeik and Jamchi Mojilong, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Kresttian Foster v. Windsor Plywood Northwest Inc., et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Matthew McCarty, et al., v. Priest Lake Builders, et al., money claimed owed.

Gary W. McCalip, et al., v. Mark W. McCalip, et al., restitution of premises.

California Commercial Investment Group Inc. v. Marie E. Castro-Weber, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz & Associates v. Ron Harvey, et al., restitution of premises.

Jack Jones, et al., v. High Country Masonry LLC, complaint.

Craig Helfenstein v. Liliana Perez Saldana, complaint.

Wendy Moore v. Bruck Enterprise, LLC, complaint.

Karen Wright v. Cedar Chateau Estates “B”, LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lynch, Sara L. and Derek C.

Flores, Alma R. and David

Spence, Tyler S. and Tamara J.

Bonner, Stuart and Melissa A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Xander K. Weaver, 19; restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Karen K. Patterson, also known as Karen K. Rusho, Karen K. Harrington and Karen K. Huggins, 57; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Jacob Halstead, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Mariesha R. Seyler, 24; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Joshua J. Holden, 41; 135 days in jail with credit given for 135 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree custodial interference-domestic violence and criminal mischief.

Jerriel J. Stewart, 37; 189 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Anthony P. Statton, 18; $4,836.41, 12 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and third-degree assault.

