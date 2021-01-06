From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jackson E. Lino and Yessenia R. Castro, both of Spokane.

Dustin R. Swanson and Lindsey B. Staggs, both of Spokane Valley.

Gregory J. Schuetz and Alyssa M. Popp, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Express National Bank v. Mark Heimbach, money claimed owed.

Adriana Hayes v. Robert Shaw, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Dory Reeves v. Alison Aldred, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

William R. Fayant v. Ardith Ommundson, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

John Hill III v. Geico Indemnity Company, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. v. Casey Lane, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Mallory Paint Store Inc. v. John G. Eggett, et al., complaint for money owed and against bond.

Enow-Tambong Agbor-Baiyee v. Washington State Department of Corrections, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Strom, Katie M. and Bryson H.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Jeramy E. Johnson, 42; $437.48 restitution, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Joshua M. Catlin, 38; 120 days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault.