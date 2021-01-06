Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 6, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Jackson E. Lino and Yessenia R. Castro, both of Spokane.
Dustin R. Swanson and Lindsey B. Staggs, both of Spokane Valley.
Gregory J. Schuetz and Alyssa M. Popp, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
American Express National Bank v. Mark Heimbach, money claimed owed.
Adriana Hayes v. Robert Shaw, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Dory Reeves v. Alison Aldred, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
William R. Fayant v. Ardith Ommundson, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
John Hill III v. Geico Indemnity Company, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. v. Casey Lane, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Mallory Paint Store Inc. v. John G. Eggett, et al., complaint for money owed and against bond.
Enow-Tambong Agbor-Baiyee v. Washington State Department of Corrections, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Strom, Katie M. and Bryson H.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Jeramy E. Johnson, 42; $437.48 restitution, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary Logan
Joshua M. Catlin, 38; 120 days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault.
