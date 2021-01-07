The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 37° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Family

Somebody needs you

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 7, 2021

Two-month-old Clara Jean Hoover sits in her swing inside the fifth-wheel trailer of her parents, Jason Hoover and Sage Butler, who are staying in the KOA campground in Spokane Valley since their family home in Malden burned down on Labor Day 2020, when Sage was 7 months pregnant. The couple lost many things of sentimental value besides the home Sage’s grandfather left to her mother. The trailer was purchased with money from a GoFundMe account, and the generosity of donors has supplied them with diapers and baby wipes. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)
Two-month-old Clara Jean Hoover sits in her swing inside the fifth-wheel trailer of her parents, Jason Hoover and Sage Butler, who are staying in the KOA campground in Spokane Valley since their family home in Malden burned down on Labor Day 2020, when Sage was 7 months pregnant. The couple lost many things of sentimental value besides the home Sage’s grandfather left to her mother. The trailer was purchased with money from a GoFundMe account, and the generosity of donors has supplied them with diapers and baby wipes. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

The goal of Somebody Needs You is to match donors with the specific requests of needy Spokane residents.

The list of requests is coordinated by the Volunteers of America in cooperation with recognized social service agencies in Spokane. If you have an item to donate, please contact the social service agency directly. Donors who can deliver items are especially appreciated. If someone you know needs help, contact a local social service agency provider.

•A family of five seeks an infant crib. Please contact Natalie Wagner, of New Horizon Care Centers-PCAP, at (509) 979-8112.

•A 33-year-old mother starting her own business seeks an office-sized desk, desk chair, small filing cabinet, three 10-gallon-size Rubbermaid-type coolers. Please contact MJ Taylor, case manager at New Horizon Care Centers, at (509) 389-3354.

•A 21-year-old expectant mother seeks a baby swing, car seat, playpen, diapers, and wipes. Contact MJ Taylor, of New Horizon Care Centers, at (509) 389-3354.

•A 33-year-old mother with newborn son seeks newborn clothes, blankets, baby shampoo, and body wash. Contact MJ Taylor, of New Horizon Care Centers, at (509) 389-3354.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Family