The goal of Somebody Needs You is to match donors with the specific requests of needy Spokane residents.

The list of requests is coordinated by the Volunteers of America in cooperation with recognized social service agencies in Spokane. If you have an item to donate, please contact the social service agency directly. Donors who can deliver items are especially appreciated. If someone you know needs help, contact a local social service agency provider.

•A family of five seeks an infant crib. Please contact Natalie Wagner, of New Horizon Care Centers-PCAP, at (509) 979-8112.

•A 33-year-old mother starting her own business seeks an office-sized desk, desk chair, small filing cabinet, three 10-gallon-size Rubbermaid-type coolers. Please contact MJ Taylor, case manager at New Horizon Care Centers, at (509) 389-3354.

•A 21-year-old expectant mother seeks a baby swing, car seat, playpen, diapers, and wipes. Contact MJ Taylor, of New Horizon Care Centers, at (509) 389-3354.

•A 33-year-old mother with newborn son seeks newborn clothes, blankets, baby shampoo, and body wash. Contact MJ Taylor, of New Horizon Care Centers, at (509) 389-3354.