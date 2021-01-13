Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 13, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Bryce M. Hollingworth and Timoteo B. Espinoza, both of Colbert.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
F. S. Garske, et al., v. Nancy L. Othmer, complaint for damages.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Nicholas C. Burkhart, 36; no penalties, after being found guilty of attempted second-degree theft and presenting a false claim for insurance purposes.
Christopher A. Stafford, 37; 95 days in jail with credit given for 95 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Robert L. Wise, 39; four days in jail, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of solicitation to commit possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Anthony A. Wells, 60; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty to violation of order.
Devin S. Smith, 35; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Brad W. Blevins, 43; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.
Ryannon S. Hodges, 47; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 12.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to forgery.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary Logan
Jonathan C. Barbuto, 32; 26 days in jail, lewd conduct.
Joshie Benjamin, 20; 60 days in jail, minor in possession and obstructing officer.
Commissioner Michael C. Valerien
Katie I. Torrez, 29; one day in jail, theft.
