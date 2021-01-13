From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bryce M. Hollingworth and Timoteo B. Espinoza, both of Colbert.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

F. S. Garske, et al., v. Nancy L. Othmer, complaint for damages.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Nicholas C. Burkhart, 36; no penalties, after being found guilty of attempted second-degree theft and presenting a false claim for insurance purposes.

Christopher A. Stafford, 37; 95 days in jail with credit given for 95 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Robert L. Wise, 39; four days in jail, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of solicitation to commit possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Anthony A. Wells, 60; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty to violation of order.

Devin S. Smith, 35; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Brad W. Blevins, 43; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Ryannon S. Hodges, 47; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 12.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to forgery.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Jonathan C. Barbuto, 32; 26 days in jail, lewd conduct.

Joshie Benjamin, 20; 60 days in jail, minor in possession and obstructing officer.

Commissioner Michael C. Valerien

Katie I. Torrez, 29; one day in jail, theft.