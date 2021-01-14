Marnie Rorholm is named director of development for Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Anne M. “Marnie” Rorholm has been selected as the director of development at Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, where she has worked as a volunteer since the nonprofit began in 2015.

“The production quality at SVST created by professional leadership and local talent is simply unmatched in the Spokane area,” Rorholm said in a news release.

Rorholm said she looks forward to connecting the local business community to the professional arts community to create a vibrant live theater scene that contributes significantly to the local economy.

Rorholm comes from a background in higher education and municipal government, having served in business and developer services and as the director of the mayor’s office for the city of Spokane.

A lifelong supporter of the performing arts, Rorholm is herself a SAG-eligible actress represented by Ryan Artists Inc. in Portland.

For her research on the Holocaust, she won the Eva Lassman Memorial Grant and serves on the editorial board for the Journal of Hate Studies at Gonzaga University.

Rorholm is a published author and 2020 Greenleaf Scholar, with a focus on the intersection of servant-leadership and interruptive symbology.

SVST’s 2021 season includes “Little House on the Prairie” (June 18-27), “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I” (July 9-25) and “Sister Act” (Aug. 6-15).