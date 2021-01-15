Menu
Fri., Jan. 15, 2021
Basketball
College men: WCC: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m. Pac-12: Washington at UCLA, 2 p.m.; Washington State at USC, 6:30. Big Sky: Northern Colorado at Idaho, Southern Utah at Eastern Washington, both noon.
College women: WCC: Gonzaga at San Francisco, noon. Big Sky: Idaho at Northern Colorado, 11 a.m.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Whitworth at Gonzaga, 4 p.m.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Casino & Resort: Horse racing, 8:50 a.m.
