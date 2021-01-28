By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Shawn C. Dougall and Kelsey P. Lewis, both of Colbert.

James E. Rainey, of Spokane and Stephanie J. Oei, of Airway Heights.

Riley C. Woods and Leua I. Helu, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Steven J. Lewey, et al., v. Phillip Rodgers, et al., restitution of premises.

Egnyte Inc. v. Thomas Valdez, et al., injunction.

Chris Sonnabend v. United States Bakery Inc., et al., complaint for damages.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Lashaii T. Brown, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Beverly J. Marker, money claimed owed.

AAA Concrete Inc. v. Christopher Michael Davis, et al., money claimed owed.

Jeffrey Jones v. Spokane Transit Authority, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Shelby, William E. and Julia J.

Perrenoud, Angela M. and Nathan R.

Winn, Thomas L. and Andrea N.

Grasso, Denielle and Nicholas

Giampietri, Melissa R. and Stokesberry, Garrett D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Trevon L. Zyskowski, 29; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Michael L. Bailey, 41; 16 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Bryan K. Shafer, 62; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Daryl E. Rise, 43; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree attempted taking motor vehicle without permission.

Sibuso O. Hadebe, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 11 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Alonzo Favel, 24; two months in jail with credit given for 40 days served, five months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Joshua R. Stricklin, 21; restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault (reckless).

Joseph D. Ries, 23; 51 days in jail with credit given for 51 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Darryl R. Carden, also known as Darryl R. Flett, 27; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

David E. McDaniel, 55; 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Kedrick B. Browne, 32; 184 days in jail with credit given for 184 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and money laundering.

Jada J. Thibodeau, 34; restitution to be determined, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

David L. Harwood, also known as Scott L. Fore, 50; $2,400 restitution, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft.

Tyler J. Dillon, 38; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and forgery.

Judge John O. Cooney

Steve A. Singh, 37; one month in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Cynthia Antti, 47; one day in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Alfred L. Chavez, 10 days in jail, first-degree trespass building.

Richard T. Davis, 44; 180 days in jail, first-degree driving with license suspended.

Chandler T. George, 27; three days in jail, reckless driving.

Ronald J. Goeres, 53; $350 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Marchelo L. Martini, 38; 10 days in jail, third-degree driving with license suspended.

Steven J. Warner, 68; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.