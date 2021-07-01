Spokane Indians starter Chris McMahon adjusts physically and mentally to grind of pro ball

Like most 2020 draft picks, Chris McMahon didn’t get any game action last summer after being selected in the second round, 46th overall, by the Colorado Rockies.

After an impressive showing in instructional league play, McMahon was assigned to High-A to challenge him right away.

Despite some ups and downs, he’s shown to be up to that challenge.

“I mean, so far, so good,” McMahon said on Wednesday while trying to avoid the sweltering sun. “Having fun. Obviously, it’s a lot of baseball. Basically, it’s every single day. But I think everything’s going pretty well so far.”

Heading into his start on Thursday against Tri-City, the 22-year-old is 4-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 1.382 WHIP with 44 strikeouts over 50 innings and 10 starts.

McMahon doesn’t have a lot of mileage on his arm. He was drafted out of high school but pursued college instead of signing. He missed a large chunk of his freshman year with a knee injury, then served as University of Miami’s “Saturday starter” as a sophomore.

He’s still getting adjusted to the physical and mental aspects of life as a pro ball player.

“It’s definitely a little bit of both,” he said.

“The amount of throwing in this time period is something different to me, something I’ve never really gone through. Ever since college and even college, you had the whole entire week to rest for another start.

“But with regards to mentally and getting reports on hitters, I think this will be my fourth time facing Tri-City so far this year. It’ll be my third time in three weeks.”

With just six teams in the realigned High-A West league, plus the six-game series to reduce travel, it makes for familiar competition.

“I think I have a good grasp of how to attack these guys already,” McMahon said. “They are going to have a way to attack me, since it’s going to be multiple times they’ve seen my stuff.”

In the lower minors, pitching instructors try to emphasize locating the fastball and letting the secondary stuff play off of that. McMahon’s fastball will sit in the mid-90s, and he features a slider and change-up that both project to be above-average pitches.

“I know what I like to do, but that’s just kind of on me, finding a way to attack them the same way, but different, if that makes any sort of sense,” he said. “The way I can attack them and sequence and all that good stuff will definitely come into play as we face these hitters multiple times.”

McMahon thinks the compressed schedule is a benefit to the hitters, especially if they get to see a starter twice in the same series.

“It’s definitely hard for us pitchers,” he said. “It’s tough, but, you know, baseball’s hard anyway. That’s the way it goes.”

McMahon is still feeling good about the physical aspect almost two months into the season.

“Overall, I’m very happy with the way my body has been responding, the way my arm’s been responding,” he said. “There’s definitely days where I’m a little bit tired, a little bit fatigued. But overall, there’s really no serious pains or anything that I really have to worry about.”

Maintenance is a big part of that.

“Been staying on the lifting program, the throwing program and all that good stuff,” he said. “Got to stick to that. We’re about halfway there – not even yet – but yeah, so far so good with the body.”

The Indians have already seen two starters and two top relievers promoted this season. Most were more experienced players and the Rockies needed to push them a bit in their development. The younger players, like McMahon, learned a lot while the slightly older players were in town.

“I mean, honestly, it’s just the way they go about their business,” McMahon said. “Obviously, guys have different types of fastballs and different types of change-ups. Everybody’s deliveries are different.

“But I think taking notes on how they do it day-by-day – and it doesn’t have to be just their start day – what they do and how they get themselves prepared, is definitely something that you want to take note of, especially from these older guys, guys that have been through full seasons of pro ball. This is my first, so just still trying to learn the ropes.

“No matter how good that day or how bad you did that day, you’ve got to come back the next day and do what you need to do to take care of what you’ve got to do.”

McMahon said it’s been a tight group in the clubhouse.

“I try not to personally, I guess you can say, compare yourself to other people, individuals in the clubhouse,” he said. “You always want to support your teammates, no matter what’s going on. Obviously, we’re kind of competing against each other, but at the end of the day it doesn’t matter what they’re doing, if I’m not doing what I need to do. Go about your own business. Doesn’t mean you can’t support them, like I said, be right behind and cheer for them in the dugout. But when it’s your day, it’s time to go.”

The most recent promotion to Double-A, that of catcher Willie MacIver, sent ripples through the clubhouse.

“Yeah, we’re gonna miss Willie big time,” McMahon said. “Forget his talents a little bit behind the dish and at the plate, he’s just a guy you want to play with, and for. We’ll miss Willie dearly.”

Everyone in the organization speaks to MacIver’s leadership abilities.

“That’s what he’s getting promoted for, you know, and that’s why he’s playing in the futures game,” McMahon said. “I couldn’t be happier for him. It’s very deserved.”

As McMahon’s first season in pro ball nears the halfway point, and he adjusts to the daily grind, he’s still as excited about the game as he was on draft day.

“I mean, I get to play baseball every day,” he said. “Like I said, there’s some days I’m dragging, there’s some days I’m tired, but I play a game every single day.

“I come to the ballpark every single day, put on cleats, listen to music, hang out with the guys. So yeah, I can’t complain.”