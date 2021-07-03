Tri-City Dust Devils thump Spokane Indians 10-3 in finale of six-game series
UPDATED: Sun., July 4, 2021
Francisco Del Valle homered as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 10-3 Sunday night in a High-A West game at Avista Stadium.
The Indians had a three-game winning streak snapped and the rivals ended up splitting their six-game series.
Tri-City’s Luis Ramirez (4-0) pitched two innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory.
Spokane starter Will Ethridge (0-4) took the loss. The right-hander allowed four runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings, with two walks and six strikeouts.
The Indians trailed just 4-2 after six innings but Tri-City scored three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to pull away.
Spokane took a 2-0 lead in the first inning before the Dust Devils scored 10 unanswered runs. With two outs in the bottom of the inning, Aaron Schunk drew a walk. Michael Toglia grounded a single to right field to send Schunk to third. A walk to Brenton Doyle loaded the bases and Niko Decolatti came through by lining a two-run single to right.
Del Valle homered in the second to pull the Dust Devils within a run and they tied the score at 2-2 in the fourth on Adrian Rondon’s RBI single.
Tri-City took the lead on run-scoring singles by Del Valle’s and Rondon in the sixth.
Brandon Davis hit a run-scoring double for the Dust Devils in the seventh and Kyle Kasser added a two-run double to make it 7-2.
A run-scoring single by Livan Soto and an error led to two runs in the eighth and Davis brought home Tri-City’s final run with a sacrifice fly.
The Indians got the final run in the ninth as Hunter Stovall doubled, moved to third on an infield single by Jack Blomgren and scored on a wild pitch.
The Indians (25-29) have Monday off before opening a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians on Tuesday in Hillsboro, Ore. The Canadians have been using Hillsboro as their home base this season as the U.S.-Canada border has been closed because of coronavirus restrictions.
