Tri-City Dust Devils thump Spokane Indians 10-3 in finale of six-game series

Francisco Del Valle homered as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 10-3 Sunday night in a High-A West game at Avista Stadium.

The Indians had a three-game winning streak snapped and the rivals ended up splitting their six-game series.

Tri-City’s Luis Ramirez (4-0) pitched two innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory.

Spokane starter Will Ethridge (0-4) took the loss. The right-hander allowed four runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings, with two walks and six strikeouts.

The Indians trailed just 4-2 after six innings but Tri-City scored three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to pull away.

Spokane took a 2-0 lead in the first inning before the Dust Devils scored 10 unanswered runs. With two outs in the bottom of the inning, Aaron Schunk drew a walk. Michael Toglia grounded a single to right field to send Schunk to third. A walk to Brenton Doyle loaded the bases and Niko Decolatti came through by lining a two-run single to right.

Del Valle homered in the second to pull the Dust Devils within a run and they tied the score at 2-2 in the fourth on Adrian Rondon’s RBI single.

Tri-City took the lead on run-scoring singles by Del Valle’s and Rondon in the sixth.

Brandon Davis hit a run-scoring double for the Dust Devils in the seventh and Kyle Kasser added a two-run double to make it 7-2.

A run-scoring single by Livan Soto and an error led to two runs in the eighth and Davis brought home Tri-City’s final run with a sacrifice fly.

The Indians got the final run in the ninth as Hunter Stovall doubled, moved to third on an infield single by Jack Blomgren and scored on a wild pitch.

The Indians (25-29) have Monday off before opening a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians on Tuesday in Hillsboro, Ore. The Canadians have been using Hillsboro as their home base this season as the U.S.-Canada border has been closed because of coronavirus restrictions.