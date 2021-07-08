Brenton Doyle homers, Spokane Indians pull within one game of Vancouver Canadians

Brenton Doyle hit a three-run homer and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 5-4 in the third of a six-game High-A West series in Hillsboro, Oregon on Thursday.

[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]

The Indians (27-30) pulled within a game of Vancouver (28-29) for third place in the league.

Indians starter Chris McMahon (6-2) went six innings and allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. He threw 62 of his 101 pitches for strikes. McMahon leads High-A West in wins.

Doyle finished 2 for 4 with a double and two runs.

Tied at 1-1 in the sixth, Christopher Navarro and Isaac Collins drew walks to lead off the inning and Jack Blomgren’s infield single loaded the bases.

A sacrifice fly by Michael Togila plated Navarro, then Doyle hit a first-pitch fastball for a three-run shot, his eighth of the season.

Reliever Jake Sommers gave up four straight hits leading to two runs in the seventh, but Dugan Darnell pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save of the season.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Around the league

Tri-City 8, Hillsboro 3: Brendon Davis went 2 for 3 with a solo homer and three runs and the Dust Devils (20-36) topped the visiting Hops (23-32). Spencer Griffin added a solo homer for T-C. Andy Yerzy went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, including a solo homer, his seventh of the season, for Hillsboro.

Everett 10, Eugene 4: Kaden Polcovich went 2 for 3 with a four RBIs and the visiting AquaSox (36-19) beat the Emeralds (34-22). Austin Shenton went 3 for 4 with a solo homer, his eighth of the season, for Everett. Sean Roby homered, his seventh, for Eugene.