Brenton Doyle homers, Spokane Indians pull within one game of Vancouver Canadians
UPDATED: Thu., July 8, 2021
Brenton Doyle hit a three-run homer and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 5-4 in the third of a six-game High-A West series in Hillsboro, Oregon on Thursday.
[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]
The Indians (27-30) pulled within a game of Vancouver (28-29) for third place in the league.
Indians starter Chris McMahon (6-2) went six innings and allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. He threw 62 of his 101 pitches for strikes. McMahon leads High-A West in wins.
Doyle finished 2 for 4 with a double and two runs.
Tied at 1-1 in the sixth, Christopher Navarro and Isaac Collins drew walks to lead off the inning and Jack Blomgren’s infield single loaded the bases.
A sacrifice fly by Michael Togila plated Navarro, then Doyle hit a first-pitch fastball for a three-run shot, his eighth of the season.
Reliever Jake Sommers gave up four straight hits leading to two runs in the seventh, but Dugan Darnell pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save of the season.
The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.
Around the league
Tri-City 8, Hillsboro 3: Brendon Davis went 2 for 3 with a solo homer and three runs and the Dust Devils (20-36) topped the visiting Hops (23-32). Spencer Griffin added a solo homer for T-C. Andy Yerzy went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, including a solo homer, his seventh of the season, for Hillsboro.
Everett 10, Eugene 4: Kaden Polcovich went 2 for 3 with a four RBIs and the visiting AquaSox (36-19) beat the Emeralds (34-22). Austin Shenton went 3 for 4 with a solo homer, his eighth of the season, for Everett. Sean Roby homered, his seventh, for Eugene.
