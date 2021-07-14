The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

UPDATED: Wed., July 14, 2021

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brent A. C. Palmer, of Spokane, and Riley T. Fitzsimmons, of Graham, Washington.

Ned A. Blakesley and Elizabeth C. Cotter, both of Kennewick.

Joshua G. Winters and Imani L. Williams, both of Spokane.

Sam W. Poffenroth and Kaylene J. Stevens, both of Liberty Lake.

Austin Dill and Ellen Crawford, both of Spokane.

Norman E. Dewey and Venetia M. Castillo, both of Spokane.

Darrin W. Sander and Jacquelin T. Wagner, both of Liberty Lake.

Taylor D. Comfort, of Spokane, and Anna R. Detray, of Cheney.

Jacob T. D. Wizner and Princy Varghese, both of Liberty Lake.

Steven B. Anderson and Angela R. Davidson, both of Cheney.

Matthew D. Edwards and Ashley J. Wagner, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody A. Robbins and Shelby M. Janis, both of Spokane.

William D. Crater and Kara A. Marbury, both of Spokane.

Linxiang Du and Christiana L. Hennings, both of Spokane.

Jason D. Dean and Jessica S. Vanpatten, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spo10 LLC v. Amanda Reeder, restitution of premises.

North Spokane RV Campground LLC v. Marty White, restitution of premises.

Alvin E. Green, et al., v. McGraw Construction LLC and Wesco Insurance Co., complaint.

US Bank NA v. Vuthipong Vongjalorn, money claimed owed.

US Bank NA v. Donald R. Butcher, money claimed owed.

US Bank NA v. Erin N. Ritchey, money claimed owed.

US Bank NA v. Luke A. Coulson, money claimed owed.

US Bank NA v. Jay L. Cleveland, money claimed owed.

US Bank NA v. Jordan C. Frost, money claimed owed.

Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Naomi M. McKinney, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Bethany H. Hultz v. Samantha Steiger, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Bryan Dobbs v. Silvia Rodriguez, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McRae, Terri and Garrett, Steven

Morgan, Malachi J. and Susan K.

Meyer, Richard D. and Aleta M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Eden E. Dodson, also known as Eden E. Boyd, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Ronald S. Bird, 44; two days in jail, 28 days electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault.

Anthony N. Carson, 42; one day in jail, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and driving while intoxicated.

Bree S. Craver, 30; 61 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Edmon N. Ling, 36; 15 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Sangano I. Shimirwa, 25; 28 days in jail, second-degree driving with suspended license, false reporting and hit/run unattended vehicle.

Ryan L. White, 32; six days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Kevin J. Wilson, 60; one day in jail, no contact order violation.

