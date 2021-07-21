Mitchell Kilkenny goes seven strong, Spokane Indians snap three-game skid

Mitchell Kilkenny pitched seven strong innings and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 6-1 in the second of a six-game High-A West series at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Wednesday.

Spokane (31-37) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Kilkenny (4-0) allowed one run on four hits and no walks with five strikeouts over seven innings. He generated 13 groundouts and threw 63 of his 87 pitches for strikes.

Kilkenny retired the final 13 batters he faced.

Michael Toglia went 2 for 5 with a two-run home run in the sixth inning when the Indians were trailing 1-0. Daniel Cope added a two-run double in the eighth.

Stephen Jones pitched a scoreless eighth and Trent Fennell set the Dust Devils down in order in the ninth.

Tri-City (26-41) starter Robinson Pina went six innings and gave up three runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.