Grilled stone fruit and yogurt make a luscious, dreamy couple

I’m always a little awestruck when foods that taste especially good together also balance each other nutritionally. Yogurt and fruit are a prime example. From a flavor standpoint, fruit’s juicy sweetness and yogurt’s creaminess and tang play off each other synergistically, amplifying the best in each other.

Nutritionally, they complement each other, as well, with yogurt providing protein, calcium and B vitamins, and fruit countering with vitamin C, fiber and phytonutrients. The fiber in fruit also helps the active cultures in yogurt thrive as good bacteria in the gut. So it’s an asset that fruit and yogurt is a staple breakfast and snack for so many of us.

But even the happiest couples need a spark of excitement now and then – and that’s exactly what this recipe brings to the mix. Here, an array of peak-season stone fruit – peaches, plums, nectarines, apricots, whatever looks best at the market – is halved, pitted, brushed with oil and grilled until its juices are stirring with warmth, it becomes lusciously soft, and grill marks have formed on its cut sides.

The fruit is sliced, then piled onto pools of creamy yogurt, then drizzled with a sweet-tart mix of honey and balsamic vinegar and finished with a sprinkle of fragrant fresh thyme leaves. (Basil or tarragon would also work well.) The result is a stunning, healthful dessert or snack, which takes the magic of fruit and yogurt to another level entirely.

Grilled Stone Fruit With Yogurt, Honey-Balsamic Drizzle and Thyme

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon aged balsamic vinegar

1 pound firm-ripe, mixed stone fruits such as peaches, plums, nectarines and apricots (4 medium-small pieces), halved and pitted

2 teaspoons olive oil

1⅓ cups whole milk or low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

In a small bowl, stir together the honey and balsamic vinegar until combined.

Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Brush the cut sides of the fruit with the oil and place it cut side down onto the grill or grill pan.

Cook until grill marks form and the fruit softens slightly, 4 to 8 minutes. Transfer the fruit to a cutting board and slice into thick slices.

To serve, spread ⅓ cup of the yogurt onto each serving plate. Arrange the sliced fruit on top, drizzle each with about 1½ teaspoons of the honey-balsamic mixture and sprinkle with the thyme leaves.

Yield: 4 servings

Storage notes: Leftover fruit can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.