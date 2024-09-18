Community Cookbook: Lentil me these

Use versatile lentils in these three recipes just in time for the fall season. (Linnea Bullion/For the Washington Post)

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

The health benefits and sheer earthy deliciousness of lentils may be some of the best-kept food secrets outside of the Palouse. Until my school days at the University of Idaho, my only exposure to lentils was enduring an occasional can of Progresso’s lentil soup during my early college years in Seattle. My family were pinto bean people. I’d never even seen a lentil, domesticated or in the wild, until then.

And how do you cook and eat those little rascals, anyway?

The annual National Lentil Festival convened in Pullman, the lentil capital of the world, just last month. For those fortunate enough to have attended, it was a joyous occasion, with good weather, plenty of fun activities and an opportunity to pick up a few lentil recipes and tips. The next lentil festival will take place in August 2025.

That’s a long time from now and there’s a lot of eating to be done before then. So what’s a lentil fan or someone lentil-curious to do until the 2025 festival? If this is a dilemma for you too, then gather ‘round. I have a plan …

Sausage and Lentil Soup

Few soups are more comforting and hearty than sausage and lentil soup. This soup is packed with wholesomeness and flavor! Nine quarts may seem like a lot, but if you enjoy it as much as I do, it may not be enough. Add a salad, warm bread and a beverage for a complete, tummy-warming meal. The soup freezes well.

2 pounds dried brown lentils

1 (16-ounce) package bulk lean hot pork sausage

1½ cup chopped onion

1½ cup ⅜-inch diced carrot

1½ cup ⅜-inch diced celery

1 (14½-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes

⅓ cup beef bouillon powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

¾ teaspoon liquid smoke

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 large dried bay leaves

20 cups water

8-10 ounces spinach leaves, larger leaves, torn in half

2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

Carefully sort the lentils.

Brown the sausage in a medium skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently to break up the clumps. Remove from the heat. Drain and discard any rendered fat, if preferred (the fat adds great flavor when used). Set aside.

Combine the next 11 ingredients (through bay leaves) in a large stockpot. Stir in the water. Cover with a lid and heat just to a boil over high heat, stirring occasionally.

Rinse and drain the lentils. When ready, stir in the lentils and return just to a boil. Reduce the heat to a low medium. Simmer for 25 minutes, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat to maintain a simmer.

Add the sausage and continue to simmer until the vegetables are just tender, about 8-15 minutes, stirring occasionally (after-cooking will finish them as the soup rests).

Add the spinach for the last 4-5 minutes of cooking.

Remove from the heat and add the vinegar.

Let rest, covered, for 15 minutes. Stir well, taste, and add additional seasonings (use salt instead of bouillon powder to increase saltiness), if needed.

Yield: About 9 quarts

Notes: If 9 quarts are too much, reduce the quantity by half.

Consider substituting 3 cups of lager beer (24 ounces) for the same amount of water.

One pound of lean rope sausage or turkey ham, cut into half-inch cubes, can substitute for bulk sausage. Lightly brown the rope sausage or ham in 1 or 2 tablespoons of cooking oil before adding to the soup. Jimmy Dean is a good brand of bulk pork sausage.

Beef broth can substitute for water and bouillon powder.

Lentils on the Side

Most of us are familiar with lentils’ contributions to soups, salads, meatloaves and vegetarian dishes. They also make a tasty and nutritious side dish. Lentils on the Side is essentially lentil soup without the soup.

8 ounces dried brown lentils (1⅛ cup)

2½ cups water

⅓ cup ⅜-inch diced onion

1 dried bay leaf

¼ cup ⅜-inch diced carrot

¼ cup ⅜-inch diced celery

1 tablespoon chicken or beef bouillon powder

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon liquid smoke

⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon onion powder

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar or 1 teaspoon white vinegar

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley (optional)

Carefully sort the lentils. Rinse and drain.

Add the water, onion and bay leaf to a large saucepan. Cover and bring just to a boil over medium-high heat.

Add the carrots and celery. Cover and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 2 minutes.

Return the heat to medium-high. Add the remaining ingredients, except the vinegar and parsley. Cover and return just to a boil.

Reduce the heat to medium-low. Slowly simmer (the liquid should barely bubble) until the lentils are tender, about 35 minutes, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat to maintain a slow simmer.

Uncover and evaporate any excess liquid (the lentils will continue to absorb some liquid while sitting).

Remove from the heat and stir in the vinegar. Let rest, covered, for 5-10 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley, if used.

Yield: About 3½ cups

Notes: Be careful not to boil the lentils. They can get mushy and lose their shape. A little cooked chopped bacon, sausage or small-diced ham would be a tasty addition to this dish. Add the meat with the seasonings.

Smoky Lentil Soup

While attending graduate school at the University of Idaho, the satellite cafeteria next door to the psychology department served a delicious lentil soup every Tuesday. My then-best friend, Lin, and I loved the soup and made it a point to eat there often. This recipe comes close to duplicating that dish, as I remember it. A delicious lentil soup is comfort food at its finest!

1 pound dried brown lentils

11 cups water

1 cup chopped onion

1 large dried bay leaf

1 cup ⅜-inch diced carrot

1 cup ⅜-inch diced celery

1 (14½-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes

3½ teaspoons salt

4½ teaspoons beef or ham bouillon powder

2 large garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon liquid smoke

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons white vinegar

Carefully sort the lentils. Rinse and drain.

Add the water, onion and bay leaf to a medium stockpot. Cover and bring just to a boil over high heat.

Add the carrots and celery. Bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 2 minutes.

Increase the heat to medium-high. Add the remaining ingredients, except the vinegar, and return to a simmer.

Reduce the heat to a low medium and simmer until the lentils and vegetables are tender, about 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat to maintain a simmer.

Remove from the heat and stir in the vinegar. Cover and let rest for 15 minutes. Stir well, taste and add additional seasonings, if needed.

Yield: About 5 quarts

Note: To make a vegetarian soup, use vegetable bouillon powder rather than ham or beef.

Dick Sellers is a freelance writer. Contact him at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com