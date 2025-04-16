Community Cookbook: Udon noodles, fried rice and spring rolls bring taste of Japan to dinnerplate

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

Japanese culture has introduced many excellent food products and dishes to America’s culinary palate. Most of us are familiar with surimi (imitation crab and lobster), ramen noodles, the hungry college student’s best friend, and its convenient variant, Cup Noodles. Thank you, Nissin, but bring back the dried egg cubes that once enticingly adorned every cup of noodles when we opened it.

Many Japanese dishes are popular here in America, including teriyaki, tempura, sushi and sukiyaki. Our first dish, Yaki Udon, is also popular and can be found in Japanese and even some Chinese restaurants. Rice and noodles are staples in Japanese cuisine and figure prominenty in today’s recipes.

Udon may be the most intriguing ingredient. Sold in two forms, fresh and dried noodles, both have pros and cons. Fresh udon are plump and chewy. They’re more durable for stir-frying, making them the better choice for Yaki Udon. The dried version works well in dishes requiring little or no extra cooking.

Spring rolls originated in China and were refined during the Ming dynasty, while egg rolls reportedly were invented in New York in the 1930s. There are differences between the two. Egg rolls are deep-fried, whereas spring rolls are baked, steamed or deep-fried. Spring rolls are usually lighter and crispier with thinner, more delicate wraps.

Yaki Udon

I bought udon noodles to try without knowing how to cook or use them. I hadn’t eaten udon noodles or much Japanese food before then. I did my homework and came up with this recipe. Fresh udon are preferable for this dish, but dried udon also work well, if not overcooked. Yaki Udon is flexible, so substitute ingredients that suit your tastes. Adjust the cooking order and times accordingly.

1 (7-ounce) package fresh or 3⅓ ounces dried udon

2 large whole eggs

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

4 tablespoons peanut or vegetable oil, divided

1 green onion, thinly sliced, white and green portions separated

1-2 large garlic cloves, peeled and very finely chopped

1 teaspoon minced ginger root

1 cup, sliced into ½-by-1½-inch strips, green cabbage

1 cup bean sprouts

1 cup cooked beef, pork, chicken, seafood, or tofu (bite-sized pieces or ground)

⅓ cup bottled stir-fry or other Asian sauce

Toasted sesame seeds for garnish (optional)

Prepare the noodles for stir-frying according to package directions (save any seasoning packets for another use). Beat the eggs, salt and black pepper in a small bowl. Set an electric wok for 370 degrees. Use medium-high heat for a stovetop wok or pan. Heat for four to five minutes (don’t do this with nonstick cookware). Add 1 tablespoon of cooking oil. Add the eggs and cook, breaking them into 1-inch pieces with a spatula or chan as they set. Transfer to a bowl. Add the remaining oil, then the white portion of green onion, ginger root, and garlic. Cook for 15-20 seconds. Add the cabbage and cook for 90 seconds. Add the bean sprouts and cook for one minute. Add the noodles and cook until heated through, about 90 seconds, stirring frequently. Stir in the selected protein and cook until heated through, stirring frequently. Turn the heat off and combine with the sauce (I like to do this in a bowl rather than the wok or pan). Add more sauce, if preferred. Stir in the eggs. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds, if used.

Notes: A 9-ounce package of dried udon is often divided into three bundles of 3⅓ ounces each. Be sure to have every ingredient measured out and nearby when the stir-frying starts as it proceeds quickly.

Yields: Three main-dish servings

Japanese Fried Rice

Ponzu sauce and dairy fat replace some of the usual oil, giving this rice a fresh, citrusy flavor and lighter consistency. Be sure to stir the ingredients often while cooking. When it comes to stir-frying, remember the ancient proverb: “Stirring cooks, staring burns.”

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons ponzu sauce

3 tablespoons chicken broth

1 tablespoon plus ½ teaspoon granulated sugar

⅛ plus dash teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons peanut or vegetable oil, divided

3 large whole eggs

⅛ plus dash teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 cup, sliced ¼-inch thick, then halved lengthwise, button or crimini mushrooms

¾ cup, sliced into ¼-by-1-inch pieces, onion

⅓ cup, sliced into ⅛-by-¼-by-1-inch pieces, carrot

2 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced ⅛-inch thick

1 cup halved bean sprouts

4 cups cold steamed jasmine rice

Cooked meat, seafood, or tofu (optional)

½ cup thawed frozen peas

2 green onions, sliced into 1/4-inch pieces

Combine the first four ingredients (through black pepper) in a small bowl. Break up any clumps in the rice. Beat the next three ingredients (through black pepper) in a small bowl. Set an electric wok for 370 degrees. Use medium-high heat for a stovetop wok or pan. Heat for four to five minutes (don’t do this with nonstick cookware). Add 1 tablespoon of cooking oil. Add the eggs and cook, breaking them into 1-inch pieces with a spatula or chan as they set. Transfer to a bowl. Add the butter or margarine and remaining peanut or vegetable oil. Add the mushrooms, onion, and carrot. Cook for one minute, then add the garlic. Cook for one minute, then add the bean sprouts. Cook for two minutes more. Stir in the rice and any meat, seafood, or tofu used. Continue to cook until the rice is heated through. Stir in the remaining ingredients and continue to cook until heated through. Remove from the heat and serve hot.

Yields: About 6 cups

Baked Pork Spring Rolls

Spring rolls are a popular appetizer. These delicious little bundles are oven-baked for convenience and less mess. Serve the spring rolls with several dipping sauces for some memorable eating.

½ pound ground pork, regular, or hot bulk pork sausage

1¼ cup finely shredded cabbage

1 cup finely chopped onion

1 cup shredded carrot

1 cup finely chopped celery

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon oyster-flavored sauce

1 tablespoon peanut or vegetable oil

2-3 teaspoons minced ginger root

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1-2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

20 spring roll wrappers

Water

Cook the pork or sausage in a medium skillet over high-medium heat, stirring frequently to reduce the meat to small pieces. Drain, if needed. Transfer to a medium bowl and continue to crumble with a fork, if needed. Combine all ingredients, except the wrappers and water, in the bowl (if using unseasoned ground pork, add salt and black pepper, to taste). Remove four wrappers; tightly cover the rest. Position a wrapper on a flat surface with a point facing toward you. Brush the farthest two edges and point with a slight amount of water. Place 2 rounded tablespoons of filling one-third up the wrapper. Lift the nearest flap over the filling. Fold the left and right ends over the flap and tightly roll the wrapper over the farthest point. Place on a 13-by-9-inch shallow baking pan, seam-side down; cover with a damp towel. Repeat with the remaining ingredients, leaving a little space between each, using two pans. Brush a light coat of cooking oil on both sides of the spring rolls. Bake on a rack in the middle-high position of an oven preheated to 400 degrees until golden brown on both sides, eight to 10 minutes, turning over after five minutes for even cooking.

Notes: The spring rolls can be deep-fried. Egg roll wrappers can be used. Cooked shrimp, beef or chicken can substitute for pork. To make vegetable spring rolls, substitute 2 cups of finely chopped vegetables for meat.

Yields: 20 spring rolls

Dick Sellers is a freelance writer. Contact him at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com.