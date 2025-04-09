Salmon with whipped feta and peas is a joyful springtime meal

Roasted salmon is planted on a creamy, verdant spread of feta and peas. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/Food styling by Gina Nistico for The Washington Post)

By Ellie Krieger Washington Post

I was surprised to learn that each of us eats about three pounds of salmon a year, on average, according to the National Fisheries Institute. I would have guessed that amount to be much higher because salmon is the second most popular seafood in America (shrimp is No. 1). My perception was skewed by the quantity we devour in my household. I easily eat three pounds of it in a couple of months, which is why my gears are always turning for new ways to prepare it.

This dish propels the year-round favorite fish into spring by plating it on a creamy, verdant spread of feta and peas, and topping it with a pile of lemony leafy greens. The fish itself is brushed with a little oil, simply seasoned with salt and pepper, and roasted. You could certainly grill it, poach it or pan-sear it instead, if you’d like.

To make the whip, just whip feta, peas, parsley, a dollop of yogurt, lemon zest and juice, and a small garlic clove in a food processor, and drizzle in olive oil until you have a thick spread. The peas and parsley impart a pastel-green hue, and the lemon infuses the spread with its sunny flavor. You can use either fresh peas, which have been cooked until tender, or frozen peas defrosted and cooked according to the instructions on the package, then allowed to cool a bit.

The buttery salmon tastes even more luxurious served atop the tangy whip, while a crown of peppery watercress (or arugula) dressed in lemon and olive oil provides a perky contrast.

It’s a compelling and nourishing meal that makes a memorable dinner any night of the week, and would also be lovely for Easter brunch. It’s so good, it could very well help salmon take over the top seafood spot.

Roasted Salmon With Whipped Feta and Peas

A creamy spread of whipped feta, peas and parsley makes a luscious bed for buttery, roasted salmon. Topped with a bright, peppery watercress salad to offset the richness of the fish, this weeknight-friendly meal is special enough for company.

1 large lemon

4 (6-ounce) center-cut salmon fillets (skin-on or skinless)

3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1/4 teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon fine salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 ounces feta cheese

1 cup fresh peas (see Substitutions)

1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

3 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt (any fat level)

1 small garlic clove

3 cups (3 ounces) packed watercress leaves and tender stems

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper.

Finely zest the lemon to get 1 teaspoon of zest. Halve the lemon, and squeeze out one of the halves to yield 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon juice. Cut the remaining lemon half into wedges and set aside.

Thoroughly pat the salmon dry and place it on the prepared sheet pan. Brush the tops of the fillets with 2 teaspoons of the oil, and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Roast for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the salmon reaches your desired level of doneness.

While the fish is roasting, in a food processor, pulse the feta, peas, parsley, yogurt, garlic, lemon zest and 1 teaspoon of the lemon juice until combined. With the processor running, drizzle in 2 tablespoons of the oil until the mixture is thick and creamy.

In a medium bowl, toss the watercress with the remaining 1 tablespoon each of oil and lemon juice, and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon of salt.

Spread about 1/4 cup of the whipped feta on each serving plate. Top with the salmon, then the watercress, and lemon wedges on the side, for squeezing over.

Yield: Four servings

Storage: Refrigerate the salmon for up to two days. Refrigerate the whipped feta for up to four days.

Substitutions: Feta for fresh goat cheese (chèvre) or fresh whole-milk ricotta. Salmon for Arctic char. Watercress for baby arugula. Fresh peas for fresh cooked and cooled peas, or frozen peas, defrosted according to the package instructions. Parsley for dill or mint. Dairy-free? Use nondairy feta and yogurt.