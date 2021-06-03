The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 66° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Post Falls police chief announces retirement after 26 years with department

UPDATED: Thu., June 3, 2021

Post Falls Police Chief Pat Knight has announced his retirement. (Post Falls Police Department)
Post Falls Police Chief Pat Knight has announced his retirement. (Post Falls Police Department)
By Maggie Quinlan maggieq@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Post Falls Police Chief Pat Knight has announced his retirement. (Post Falls Police Department)
Post Falls Police Chief Pat Knight has announced his retirement. (Post Falls Police Department)

Post Falls police Chief Pat Knight has announced his retirement effective in August after 26 years with the department, according to a Post Falls Police Department news release.

Knight, a graduate of Coeur d’Alene High School, was first hired as a patrol officer in Post Falls, the release said.

Knight made $10.03 per hour when he started and was “on cloud nine,” he said in the release.

By 1996, he had landed a spot as one of the department’s first motorcycle officers.

Knight climbed the ranks from detective to captain to assistant chief before becoming chief of police in 2018, the release said.

He’s also seen the department grow. In 1994, Post Falls police responded to 14,188 calls for service. By 2021, the average number of calls yearly had risen to 40,000.

During his time as chief, Knight graduated from the FBI National Academy and was named Post Falls Chamber Citizen of the Year.

“It has been a sincere pleasure to work with Chief Knight,” Mayor Ron Jacobson said in the release.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety