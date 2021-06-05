The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Ashlyn Wallace, Alyssa Whittle score 15 points apiece, Clarkston girls down Rogers

UPDATED: Sat., June 5, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Girls Basketball

Clarkston 79, Rogers 10: Ashlyn Wallace and Alyssa Whittle scored 15 points apiece as the visiting Bantams (9-0, 5-0) beat the Pirates (0-7, 0-4) in a GSL 2A game on Friday. Maggie Ogden scored 13 points and Kendall Wallace added 11 for Clarkston.

Liberty 51, St. George’s 41: Teagan Colvin scored 23 points and the visiting Lancers (7-3) defeated the Dragons (2-5) in a Northeast 2B game on Friday. Cambrie Rickard led St. George’s with 16 points.

Boys Basketball

Clarkston 78, Rogers 40: The visiting Bantams (7-1, 4-1) beat the Pirates (1-7, 0-5) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable. 

Liberty 87, St. George’s 74: Tayshawn Colvin scored 24 points, Van Ricker had 22 and London Foland added 21 and the Lancers (7-1) beat the Dragons (7-1) in a Northeast 2B game on Friday. Eighth-grader Shawn Jones led St. George’s with 27 points. Dragons leading scorer Nick Watkins missed the game with injury.

Slowpitch

Lewis and Clark 13, Gonzaga Prep 7: Olivia Boures went 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs and the Tigers (1-6) defeated the visiting Bullpups (3-5) in a GSL game on Friday. Ella Branson hit a three-run triple and Lucy Gehn added a home run for LC. Cassidy Voelker drove in a pair of runs for G-Prep.

Mead 11, Central Valley 0: Bailey Wilkins went 3 for 3 and the Panthers (5-2) beat the Bears (5-2) in a GSL game on Friday. Charlie Stern and Ally Neel had two hits apiece for Mead. Amaryce Hernandez went 2 for 3 for Central Valley.

University 12, Cheney 2: Abby Watkins went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Titans (4-3) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (4-4) in a GSL game on Friday.

East Valley at Ferris (ppd)

Mt. Spokane at North Central (ppd)

