Prep roundup: Ashlyn Wallace, Alyssa Whittle score 15 points apiece, Clarkston girls down Rogers

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Girls Basketball

Clarkston 79, Rogers 10: Ashlyn Wallace and Alyssa Whittle scored 15 points apiece as the visiting Bantams (9-0, 5-0) beat the Pirates (0-7, 0-4) in a GSL 2A game on Friday. Maggie Ogden scored 13 points and Kendall Wallace added 11 for Clarkston.

Liberty 51, St. George’s 41: Teagan Colvin scored 23 points and the visiting Lancers (7-3) defeated the Dragons (2-5) in a Northeast 2B game on Friday. Cambrie Rickard led St. George’s with 16 points.

Boys Basketball

Clarkston 78, Rogers 40: The visiting Bantams (7-1, 4-1) beat the Pirates (1-7, 0-5) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Liberty 87, St. George’s 74: Tayshawn Colvin scored 24 points, Van Ricker had 22 and London Foland added 21 and the Lancers (7-1) beat the Dragons (7-1) in a Northeast 2B game on Friday. Eighth-grader Shawn Jones led St. George’s with 27 points. Dragons leading scorer Nick Watkins missed the game with injury.

Slowpitch

Lewis and Clark 13, Gonzaga Prep 7: Olivia Boures went 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs and the Tigers (1-6) defeated the visiting Bullpups (3-5) in a GSL game on Friday. Ella Branson hit a three-run triple and Lucy Gehn added a home run for LC. Cassidy Voelker drove in a pair of runs for G-Prep.

Mead 11, Central Valley 0: Bailey Wilkins went 3 for 3 and the Panthers (5-2) beat the Bears (5-2) in a GSL game on Friday. Charlie Stern and Ally Neel had two hits apiece for Mead. Amaryce Hernandez went 2 for 3 for Central Valley.

University 12, Cheney 2: Abby Watkins went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Titans (4-3) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (4-4) in a GSL game on Friday.

East Valley at Ferris (ppd)

Mt. Spokane at North Central (ppd)